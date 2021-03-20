Former UCLA men’s football coach Jorge Salcedo gets 8 months in prison for admission scam





BOSTON – A former UCLA men’s football coach was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday for pocketing $ 200,000 in bribes to help candidates enter school as bogus sports rookies. Jorge Salcedo told the judge he joined the college admissions corruption program because he was in desperate need of money after buying a house his family couldn’t afford. Salcedo has said he takes full responsibility for his actions which destroyed the life he knew. “I am a different man than I was two years ago, and I will never make decisions like this again,” Salcedo said in a video conference hearing. Salcedo is one of the longest sentences handed down to date in the so-called “Operation Varsity Blues” case, which in 2019 uncovered a program to bring children of wealthy parents to elite universities with fake sports diplomas or false test results. US District Judge Indira Talwani told Salcedo he chose “what seemed like the easy way” to resolve his financial problems, adding that “it invites logic that if it had not been stopped, it would have continued ”. The admissions consultant at the center of the program paid Salcedo $ 100,000 to help a California couple, Bruce and Davina Isackson, integrate their daughter into UCLA as a bogus football rookie, authorities said. Salcedo convinced the female coaches to recruit her and created a cover-up when school compliance officials questioned her football background, prosecutors said. The Isacksons also pleaded guilty. Salcedo took another $ 100,000 bribe from consultant Rick Singer to recruit Xiaoning Sui’s son, of Surrey, B.C., into his team, authorities said. Salcedo submitted documents awarding him a 25% scholarship because he knew recruits were given less screening, authorities said. Sui was sentenced to prison last year after spending five months in a Spanish prison after her arrest. Singer, who also pleaded guilty, has recorded his phone calls with parents and coaches and is expected to be the prosecution’s star witness in all cases going to trial. Salcedo tried to recruit another student, but the student ended up going to another school, prosecutors said. Prosecutors had asked for 18 months behind bars, noting that Salcedo pocketed the $ 200,000 for himself – rather than his team – and engaged in the scheme on multiple occasions. “Mr. Salcedo has demonstrated that he is a perpetual cheater,” said US Deputy Prosecutor Kristen Kearney. Salcedo is the third coach convicted to date in this case. Michael Center, who was a tennis coach at the University of Texas at Austin, was sentenced to six months while former Stanford sailing coach John Vandemoer was sentenced to one day in jail he was deemed to have already purged. More than 40 people in the case have pleaded guilty, including TV actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin as well as the husband of Loughlin fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli. Parents’ sentences range from a few weeks to nine months. Giannulli is set to be released from prison in April after serving five months behind bars for paying half a million dollars to get his daughters into the University of Southern California. Loughlin served two months and Huffman served two weeks. Huffman pleaded guilty to paying $ 15,000 to fake his daughter’s entrance exam score.

