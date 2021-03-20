Shilpa Shetty in Light Yellow Dress Channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

Actor Shilpa Shetty recently donned plenty of flowy summer outfits perfect for the season. Adding to her casual look, the stunning recently wore a beautiful yellow dress that reminded us of Belle de The beauty and the Beast. Take a look at her Instagram account and you’ll know what we’re talking about.

The mother-of-two shared the aforementioned video which had a hilarious ending. Wearing a bright yellow dress with a figure-hugging torso and flowing bottom, Shilpa can be seen twirling gracefully in the clip. The midi dress had layers of ruffles on the neck and front adding an elegant touch to the look. She paired the simple dress with a pair of kitten heels for the event.

To accessorize the outfit, Shilpa went the subtle route and was seen wearing just a pair of earrings. The actor topped it off by leaving his slightly wavy hair parted. At the end of the video, as Shilpa finishes her elegant whirlpool, she acts as if she has tripped and is about to fall. The background music makes the clip extremely hilarious. She posted it on Instagram with the caption “Ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo. (Sic) ”.

Isn’t her outfit quite similar to the yellow dress that Belle was wearing?

Beauty And The Beast’s Shilpa Shetty and Belle (Instagram / theshilpashetty and Google)

The actor is a stunner and there is no denying it. Check out some of her latest looks that we think are perfect for the season:

On the job side, Shilpa is currently busy filming her dance reality show. Great dancer which she co-judges with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Shilpa will also be making a return to the big screen with the film. Nikamma which even stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. His upcoming projects also include the film Hungama 2.

