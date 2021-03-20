Fashion
Shilpa Shetty in Light Yellow Dress Channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast
- Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The twirling actor in a chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATE MARCH 20, 2021, 11:39 a.m. IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty recently donned plenty of flowy summer outfits perfect for the season. Adding to her casual look, the stunning recently wore a beautiful yellow dress that reminded us of Belle de The beauty and the Beast. Take a look at her Instagram account and you’ll know what we’re talking about.
The mother-of-two shared the aforementioned video which had a hilarious ending. Wearing a bright yellow dress with a figure-hugging torso and flowing bottom, Shilpa can be seen twirling gracefully in the clip. The midi dress had layers of ruffles on the neck and front adding an elegant touch to the look. She paired the simple dress with a pair of kitten heels for the event.
To accessorize the outfit, Shilpa went the subtle route and was seen wearing just a pair of earrings. The actor topped it off by leaving his slightly wavy hair parted. At the end of the video, as Shilpa finishes her elegant whirlpool, she acts as if she has tripped and is about to fall. The background music makes the clip extremely hilarious. She posted it on Instagram with the caption “Ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo. (Sic) ”.
Isn’t her outfit quite similar to the yellow dress that Belle was wearing?
The actor is a stunner and there is no denying it. Check out some of her latest looks that we think are perfect for the season:
On the job side, Shilpa is currently busy filming her dance reality show. Great dancer which she co-judges with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Shilpa will also be making a return to the big screen with the film. Nikamma which even stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. His upcoming projects also include the film Hungama 2.
To close
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]