Analysts: Walmart drops in rankings

Walmart Inc. has fallen to second place in clothing sales in the United States and Amazon.com has taken the number one spot, according to a new report from analysts at Wells Fargo.

The e-commerce giant has eclipsed the Bentonville-based retailer in terms of clothing and footwear sales as well as market share in those categories, four analysts said in the report released Wednesday. They attribute Amazon’s growth to the covid-19 pandemic, which has largely prevented shoppers from visiting stores.

Amazon’s U.S. clothing and footwear sales grew more than 15% in 2020, topping $ 41 billion, Wells Fargo said. The report estimates that this amount is 20% to 25% higher than Walmart’s 2020 sales in these categories.

Amazon captured about 12% of the share of all clothing sold in the United States last year and about 35% of all clothing sold online, Wells Fargo said. Analysts estimate the e-commerce giant will exceed $ 45 billion in clothing and footwear sales in 2021.

Walmart does not comment on analyst reports, a spokesperson for the company said.

The retailer also doesn’t release its sales figures by category, so it’s unclear how Wells Fargo compared to Amazon.

Sucharita Kodali, vice president and senior analyst at Forrester Research, suggested Wells Fargo may be trying to justify its “buy” rating on Amazon.

Kodali said it’s plausible that Amazon’s numbers are as high as shown in the report, but notes that Walmart has also grown a lot in the past year. Nonetheless, she said she was questioning the clothing online growth report numbers, which look very high for 2020.

“I agree that 2021 will be slower than 2020 no matter what,” Kodali said.

Forrester’s data is “a little softer,” she said.

“Our mid-2020 survey of 4,000 US consumers found that 43% had purchased clothes, shoes or accessories from Amazon in the past 12 months,” which includes the Christmas shopping season, said declared Kodali.

“I also see anecdotally that the most sought-after clothing and footwear brands are refusing to supply Amazon,” she said. “It could have an impact on where people choose to buy.”

“Selection drives shopping on Amazon, but if that goes away, people will just go elsewhere,” Kodali said.

In fact, Wells Fargo addresses this subject, using Nike’s relationship with Amazon as an example. In 2017, the sports brand began shipping an assortment of styles at low prices to Amazon “in an effort to better control their distribution online,” as Nike is one of the largest suppliers in the world.

Two years later, Nike severed ties with Amazon, “suggesting the company is more concerned with brand presentation than consumer reach,” according to the report.

Meanwhile, Walmart has moved aggressively to expand its assortment and quality of clothing.

On Tuesday, Walmart said it will work with celebrity designer Brandon Maxwell, who will oversee four seasonal collections for the high-end brands of retailer Free Assembly and Scoop. Maxwell’s first full collection will debut in spring 2022.

Other premium Walmart brands are Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara and plus size brand Eloquii. However, he still carries a large number of private labels such as Time and Tru and Terra & Sky.

Company executives noted in the presentation of last year’s second quarter results that, as customers spent more time at home during the pandemic, Walmart saw an increase in online clothing purchases with an increase in online clothing purchases. growth in clothing for women, men and children.

And at Walmart’s annual meeting with investors last month, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said the company expects its e-commerce business to continue to grow at a rapid pace. Walmart expects its worldwide online sales to reach $ 100 billion in the next two years.

