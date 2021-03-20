9 best fashion apps of 2021

There is no denying that 2020 was the year the world went virtual. Almost every aspect of our life has been brought online and fashion has been no exception. Fashion Week, interviews, catwalks and even photoshoots have relied on technology to ensure everyone’s safety.

While screen fatigue is very real, especially after a long day at work, screen time doesn’t have to be just work and not play. Our favorite luxury brands, from LV to Chanel in passing by Dior, all have their own apps, but miss these giants and you’ll find apps that tackle all the parts of fashion we know and love.

Explore the poles of luxury design, discover hidden gems through second-hand and vintage dealers, or take advantage of personal stylists and delivery platforms with the apps that bring fashion into the future. Whether you’re looking to spruce up your everyday wardrobe or just need a little help deciding what to wear for the weather, here are our favorite fashion apps right now.

FASHION OPERANDI

Moda Operandi is the app for fashion discovery. Founded by former Vogue editor Lauren Santo Domingo, this app strives to connect the bold and expressive energy of luxury fashion into the hands of consumers. Home to hundreds of brands, Moda Operandi enables emerging creators to expand their audience. The app’s “trunkshows” allow users to purchase Fashion Week collections directly from the designer, although most are available for a limited time.

THE REALREAL

If you’re looking to make your wardrobe more sustainable, nothing is as good for the environment as second-hand shopping. RealReal is a luxury consignment site, and the app makes it almost too easy to scroll through vintage and used luxury items. The app also allows you to select favorite brands and view them in one feed. It will even give you recommendations based on your favorites and most wanted items. If you are looking to sell vintage or luxury items, you can trust The RealReal.

NET TO WEAR

Net-a-Porter is the largest hub for designer and luxury fashion, from apparel to shoes to accessories, and the app makes shopping for your favorite designers much easier. Browse by designer, collection or recommendations from Net-a-Porter, or check out the ‘Editorial’ section of the app where you can check out the latest fashion and beauty trends, as well as cover articles and videos in star of Net-a-Porter.

WISHI

Wishi is basically a stylist in your subject. It was started by fashion stylist Karla Welch, who styled Megan Rapinoe, Tracee Ellis Ross and Elisabeth moss. His mantra has always been “the right clothes open the doors”. Whether you are busy, overwhelmed with online stores, or just looking for something new, Wishi pairs users with professional stylists to solve any wardrobe problem. Wishi places a huge emphasis on using the pieces you already own while ehlping to create your perfect wardrobe. Plus, in Welch’s hands, you’ll feel like a celebrity.

LATITUDE

Confused about how to dress professionally in a downpour? Latitude gives you options and advice on what to wear in extreme weather. Created by fashion editor Anne Slowey and stylist Anne Christensen, Latitude hopes to be the first app you’ll open every day. From weather reports to major headlines and daily horoscopes, this app organizes a selection of sets based on the weather, your own style, and current trends on any given day.

DEPOP

Perhaps Gen Z’s most coveted fashion app, Depop is the app for buying and selling vintage finds and burgeoning labels. The UK app has quickly grown into a global marketplace where you can buy and sell clothing and accessories.

INTELLIGENT CUPBOARD

Do you remember Cher’s closet in Clueless? The one with the screen that showed you what an outfit would look like before you physically put it on? Smart Closet makes this dream come true. While it can be time consuming to set up (you need to take pictures of everything in your closet), the app is a genius at putting outfits together. Best of all, Smart Closet recommends pieces from your favorite brands that match what you already own. Styling and shopping all in one!

CORRECTION OF POINTS

With brands from Madewell and Michael Kors, to Eileen Fisher and Vince Camuto, Stitch Fix is ​​your one stop shop when you’re shopping too much. Maybe you are tired of going through clothes you don’t like or want to add a new perspective to your everyday wardrobe. Either way, Stitch Fix’s styling services are here for you. Unlike other stylist and boxing services, Stitch Fix doesn’t require a constant subscription, so you can choose when you need extra help and when you don’t. With options for men, kids and a huge range of sizes, Stitch Fix puts style in the palm of your hand.

FASTAF

While the apps are meant to make the shopping experience faster, the wait time between ordering and delivery is typically three to five business days. With FastAF, you can get luxury items delivered right to your doorstep in two hours or less. This app has partnered up with some of the biggest companies and emerging brands, so you can buy Nike, Byredo, Copper Cow Coffee, Oribe, Billie, Aesop, Sonos and more. The app also gives you exclusive early access to unique collaborations across industries. The only catch? FastAF is currently only available in Los Angeles and New York.

