Fashion
First Date Outfits: 2021s Backless Dress Trend Decoded
With the global immunization programs well underway, I had a dream of setting up an automatic response out of the office for the summer of 2021. Something succinct, like I can’t speak at the moment, I’m doing vaxxed girls. Top of the to-do list for vaxxed girls? Hanging out near another human, in the presence of mutual attraction, with the aim of getting to know each other better about an activity than in the olden days, pre-Covid, we called encounters.
As the social and economic impact of Covid-19 has seen people of all ages grapple with increased loneliness, unemployment and drug addiction, our innate desire for companionship, love, and finding potential sexual partners has been touch. In addition to not being allowed to mix with other people outside of our immediate bubble (a guillotine for dating), prohibit the exit of WAP, 2020 was the exact opposite of an aphrodisiac. Remember when the New York City Health Department published guide on Safer sex and Covid-19 in June, advising you to be your safest sex partner? Looking back, this set the tone for a year that, not just in relationship stakes, was to survive rather than thrive.
Of course, online dating has been a handy tool during the (let’s just say it) the worst year of my life for singles but beyond the privacy concerns of virtual romantic dating and the fact that the whole process can often seem alien and overwhelming, I also don’t know how comfortable I am with our lives. collective romantics linked to soaring profit margins. Take Bumbles’ recent IPO, the online dating monster might be worth it $ 3.2 billion by 2027. Meanwhile, the hospitality industry (the OG dating platform) is hanging by a thread.
Alyx fall / winter 2021.
© Courtesy of Alyx
The good news is that a return to IRL dating is on the cards for summer 2021. Rather than checking out our broadband strength, well soon be tuned in to real life signals, a potential mate issues a prospect that fills me with excitement (80%) and fear (20%). The bottom line? We’re ready for a romantic awakening: The dating-killing era is almost over and I’m ready to celebrate by dressing the role.
When a roadmap to reduce lockdown and social distancing rules was announced in the UK, I hadn’t worn a bra for almost a year. Since there is no turning back, the first date dress (like the rest of my wardrobe) should allow for no bra. Second, I want to show off the skin, but not in a TikTok crop top the way I want stealthy skin. Surprise skin. Enough to highlight the skin that I have exfoliated and hydrated ad infinitum this year.
Khaite fall / winter 2021.
© Courtesy of Khaite
Then the Khaites Fall / Winter 2021 lookbook landed in my inbox at noon. New York-based brand Cate Holsteins, who also brought us the Katie Holmes knit bra, have done it again, this time with a white cap-sleeve dress that reveals an open back expanse through an oval fit. crunchy. Elsewhere in the collection, there are backless lace-trimmed briefs (with a silhouette touching the tailbone) that could rival the iconic dress of the time that Julie Christie wore. Shampoo (1975). Both would be perfect with the Grace Wales Bonners Adidas Samba sneakers, a little voice in my head wanted it.
Proenza Schouler fall / winter 2021.
© Daniel Shea
In bed later that same day I scrolled through Proenza Schoulers fall / winter 2021. Amid the curvy shirts and low formal skirts was an asymmetrical summer dress that exposed the models’ entire right shoulder blade. I hadn’t thought shoulder blades were sexy until then. In fact, I had never thought of the shoulder blades. At all. But I wanted this dress, more the plunging powder blue mini from Matthew M Williams’ latest Givenchy collection.
The next morning, I took a look at my virtual journal for the day ahead before looking at the range of dressy outfit options from the waist up folded into a freshly washed pile. Awareness is emerging. It’s not just the year that decimated dating was ready to say goodbye, it’s the Zoom dress-up boredom that’s believed to have influenced our wardrobe choices over the past 12 months. With the prospect of a return to our usual lives comes the opportunity to break away from the thrift store of kitsch collars and centerpiece earrings in favor of the no– Zoom view; the reverse view, the view sitting at the bar as they mingle with another margarita. The point of view of dating in real life (thank goodness). When should I start the leave?
