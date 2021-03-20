15 Best Cuban Collar Shirts for Men of 2021

Summer is fast approaching. I know – shocking, right? But it’s true. While we have been indoors for a year, days have turned to months and time is no longer real, the calendar is still spinning. We’re just two months away from warm temperatures and 12 hours of daylight. And it won’t be just any summer. Summer 2021 will be unforgettable. Slow as it is, we’ll start to come out of our quarantine chrysalis, and I don’t know about you, but I’m planning on doing it with a fresh haircut, great skin, and a killer summer wardrobe. .

Speaking of killer summer duds, here’s the first check mark on your shopping list: the Cuban collar shirt. While the silhouette is nothing new, his reputation until recently was more “golf daddy sporting a hula-dancer print on the Atlantic City Boardwalk” and less “a summer wardrobe staple” . Fortunately, the shirt has had a stylish resurgence in recent years, and that’s all I want to wear whenever the mercury soars above 80F.

Call it what you want (camp collar, revered collar, bowling shirt, holiday shirt, I could go on …), all roads lead to the spiritual successors of the guayabera. (Which, just to let you know, is a traditional male garment in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to folklore, it was born when a Cuban man asked his wife to create a shirt with multiple pockets for storage. his things while working. The shirt is distinguished by four front pockets, two vertical pleating or embroidery bands, and most importantly, an open collar.) Unlike the collar of an oxford shirt, a Cuban collar has almost no structure and is designed to be worn with at least one button undone for maximum airflow. The style made its way to the United States in the 1950s and has been a light and warm response to casual dressing ever since.

Since it’s been so summery, the Cuban collar shirt has been mixed with something floral or the aforementioned hula dancer. We don’t hate it, but it’s time to move on. Instead, opt for bold, large patterns, asymmetrical designs this summer, and lean on embroidery, pockets and textured fabrics inspired by the OG guayabera. Here are our choices to bring your wardrobe closer to maximum summer freshness.