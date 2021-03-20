Fashion
15 Best Cuban Collar Shirts for Men of 2021
Courtesy
Summer is fast approaching. I know – shocking, right? But it’s true. While we have been indoors for a year, days have turned to months and time is no longer real, the calendar is still spinning. We’re just two months away from warm temperatures and 12 hours of daylight. And it won’t be just any summer. Summer 2021 will be unforgettable. Slow as it is, we’ll start to come out of our quarantine chrysalis, and I don’t know about you, but I’m planning on doing it with a fresh haircut, great skin, and a killer summer wardrobe. .
Speaking of killer summer duds, here’s the first check mark on your shopping list: the Cuban collar shirt. While the silhouette is nothing new, his reputation until recently was more “golf daddy sporting a hula-dancer print on the Atlantic City Boardwalk” and less “a summer wardrobe staple” . Fortunately, the shirt has had a stylish resurgence in recent years, and that’s all I want to wear whenever the mercury soars above 80F.
Call it what you want (camp collar, revered collar, bowling shirt, holiday shirt, I could go on …), all roads lead to the spiritual successors of the guayabera. (Which, just to let you know, is a traditional male garment in Latin America and the Caribbean. According to folklore, it was born when a Cuban man asked his wife to create a shirt with multiple pockets for storage. his things while working. The shirt is distinguished by four front pockets, two vertical pleating or embroidery bands, and most importantly, an open collar.) Unlike the collar of an oxford shirt, a Cuban collar has almost no structure and is designed to be worn with at least one button undone for maximum airflow. The style made its way to the United States in the 1950s and has been a light and warm response to casual dressing ever since.
Since it’s been so summery, the Cuban collar shirt has been mixed with something floral or the aforementioned hula dancer. We don’t hate it, but it’s time to move on. Instead, opt for bold, large patterns, asymmetrical designs this summer, and lean on embroidery, pockets and textured fabrics inspired by the OG guayabera. Here are our choices to bring your wardrobe closer to maximum summer freshness.
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
Open collar shirt
If you’re new to the open neck game (or any other style for that matter), start with Uniqlo. The brand’s wardrobe basics will never go wrong and never represent a big investment.
Relaxed fit viscose shirt
This long sleeve shirt is perfect for those hot summer nights when you need to be sharp. It’s more, shall we say, worthy than its short-sleeved counterpart, and the additional-The low collar will keep you cool even if it is stuffy.
Camp Tie Dye Button-Down Shirt
nordstrom.com
$ 45.00
2020 was the year of tie-dye. Let’s continue for the summer of 2021, okay?
Easy Camp Textured Check Shirt
madewell.com
$ 69.50
Madewell’s textured cotton shirt with subtle indigo checks is transitional wardrobe gold. It works just as well on its own as it is layered on top of a T-shirt.
Lin Guayabera
amazon.com
$ 72.99
Here is the linen guayabera, featuring traditional double hip and double breasted pockets. There are many colourways out there and you can’t seriously go wrong with any of them.
Relaxed fit shirt with camp collar
bonobos.com
$ 89.00
This Bonobos beauty is a classic take on the 1950s American version of the Cuban collar. It’s loose and airy, and comes in a range of summery colors and patterns.
Al Fresco Tropics silk shirt
nordstrom.com
$ 99.50
All of your dad’s favorite vacation shirts (and flip flops … and beach chairs) are probably from Tommy Bahama. But fear not: a shirt doesn’t make you your old man. This clean-cut version features a one-color floral jacquard pattern, and we have to admit it, the buttery silk fabric is crap.
Corduroy shirt with camp collar
cosstores.com
$ 115.00
Shackets are a staple of men’s wardrobes (there, I said it!). Copy this decidedly elastic grip for chilly spring nights (ish).
Italian shirt with camp collar
toddsnyder.com
$ 158.00
Todd Snyder’s line of Cuban collar shirts has something for (almost) everyone. Our favorite is this watercolor boat print, but if you’re more of a checkered, floral, or geometry guy, Todd is here for you too.
Short-sleeved embroidered shirt
farfetch.com
$ 187.00
Leave it to Daily Paper to make a white summer shirt that stands out from the crowd. The intricate embroidery takes a nod from the guayabera, but increases the focus on the design. I could watch this model all day. It is all.
Cotton shirt with embroidered stripes with camp collar
mrporter.com
$ 195.00
If you haven’t heard of SMR Days yet, you’re welcome. The brand is about to become your secret weapon for staying smart when it’s on the grill.
The Jean Printed Shirt
farfetch.com
$ 260.00
This shirt was made for picnics and no one can tell me different.
Painter-style printed shirt
farfetch.com
$ 277.00
Norman Rockwell meets the Italian coast – and it’s a match made in heaven. Make every day a day at the beach with this draped, pictorial number.
Floral shirt
acnestudios.com
$ 380.00
Swap your floral daddy’s shirt for this sleek, dramatic and modern option from Swedish fashion monolith Acne Studios.
Beach Camp-collar piped textured cotton shirt
mrporter.com
$ 455.00
Nicholas Daley’s pieces are all focused on impeccable construction and attention to detail. At first glance, this is a simple navy blue beach shirt, but take a closer look and you’ll notice the piping, textured cotton, and three oversized slant pockets, inspired by traditional guayabera. Put it on and you will see that the fourth pocket is inside (because why not?).
Get expert style advice, every day
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io
Advertising – Continue Reading Below
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]