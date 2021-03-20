BRS Completes Sale of DTLR Villa, LLC to JD Sports Fashion Plc





NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Enabled March 17, 2021, BRS & Co. (“BRS” or the “Company”) has completed the sale of DTLR Villa, LLC (“DTLR”), a specialty footwear, apparel and accessories retailer with 247 stores located in 19 states, to JD Sports Fashion Plc (“JD”) for $ 495 million. BRS invested in DTLR in October 2005 and thanks to its exceptional management team, the company has grown from 43 to 247 units and from $ 84 million at $ 500 million in sales. The firm said: “There are many things to be proud of about DTLR, but by far the two most important are the many years of mutual respect, support and partnership between the management of BRS and DTLR and the sales. from business to JD, one of the leading retailers in the world, and a company renowned for its handling management and growing its business. BRS expects DTLR to experience great success under JD ownership and continue on its path to becoming one of the most successful specialty retailers in the United States. ” BRS thanks everyone involved in this investment and transaction for contributing to this conclusion. About BRS & Co. BRS is a New York-based private investment firm with a combined invested capital of $ 1.2 billion, focused on investing in lower middle market consumer goods and services firms. Since 1996, BRS has purchased more than 50 portfolio companies for a total consideration of more than $ 6.9 billion. In addition, the BRS portfolio companies have made more than 40 additional acquisitions. For more information, please visit www.brs.com. SOURCE BRS & Co.

