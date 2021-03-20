Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in a seductive bodycon red dress





Amanda holden has done everything for its passage on Comic relief Friday – wow the audience in a gorgeous bodycon red dress. The television star, who presented The Great Prizeathon Comic Relief show next Jason manford, looked phenomenal as she rocked an off-the-shoulder Suzanne Neville dress, which she paired with a pair of matching red heels. MORE: Amanda Holden Shares This Handbag Obsession With Kate Middleton Her hair was expertly styled in loose waves by her trusty stylist Christian Vermaak, and her makeup was flawless with a glossy lip and smoky eye. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden looks amazing in a white knit dress Needless to say, Amanda’s fans were blown away by her body-hugging ensemble, with one comment: “Beautiful dress.” A second wrote: “I love it!” A third added, “You look gorgeous in that dress. So nice to see you show up.” And a fourth wrote, “Wow! Love it. So beautiful.” Earlier today, Amanda hosted the weekend in a luxury purchase from a designer approved by the king Suzannah London. MORE: Amanda Holden’s Rarely Seen Engagement Ring Is Breathtaking – Photos MORE: Amanda Holden’s Garden Could Be A Luxury Resort Amanda looked gorgeous in her Suzanne Neville dress The star looked gorgeous in the £ 1,150 jumpsuit, crafted in chic polka-dot crepe-de-chine with a v-neckline, puffed sleeves and flattering flared pants. Sharing her usual sassy twist on her Instagram Story, Amanda added a relaxed denim jacket from Reiss to finish off the look and navy heels. Suzannah London is a particularly popular brand among Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cambridge – the two royals have worn the brand’s stunning designs for important engagements. Amanda looked gorgeous in her Suzannah London jumpsuit Amanda’s choice was the ‘Persephone’ jumpsuit, which is designed to be beautifully flattering. It is described online as having “a draped bow and short pleated sleeves with beautiful tulip cut details.” As usual, the presenter wowed us with her looks all week. On Thursday, she went for a more affordable look in a beautiful knit midi dress by Pretty Lavish – which featured buttoned details and a maxi length that skims the ankle. We love the way Amanda mixes the high end and the high end, and we can never predict what she’s going to wear next! Bring next week … The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







