Danny Bloyou’s golden goal gives Penn State men’s football 1-0 victory over Northwestern
It wasn’t always pretty, but Penn State Men’s Soccer (4-1) outlasted Evanston against Northwestern (2-4-1) 1-0 on Friday afternoon.
After 90 minutes of scoreless football, Danny Bloyou scored the decisive strike to send the Wildcats racing just two minutes into overtime.
How did it happen
Despite being the favorites, Penn State played largely on the back foot early in the game. Northwestern had the best chances early on thanks to corner kicks, but didn’t register any significant shots on goal.
Liam Butts had a good chance with a 20-minute breakaway. The sophomore danced on the ball before feeding Pierre Reedy; the captain scored, but was offside.
The Nittany Lions seemed content to let Northwestern control the pace of the game. The Wildcats weren’t very clinical, and Penn State’s best chances came on the counterattack via the speed of Butts and Danny Bloyou.
Kris Skakes was called to significant action for the first time a few minutes later. Ugh Achara Jr. cut the inside and tore it on the right side, but he didn’t have enough to beat Shakes.
Penn State decided to pick up the pace of the game for the final 15 minutes of halftime. A series of corner kicks led to a near crash for Brandon Hackenberg. The star defenseman hit the ball hard, and it sailed about a foot over Ethan Bandre’s net.
Both teams headed for halftime dissatisfied, although substitute Jose Palomeque almost had a volley as he beat the buzzer for Penn State. Bandre put his finger on it, remaining deadlocked after 45 minutes.
Penn State continued to build on a promising end to the first half of the break. Kyle May recorded a first shot on goal, which became the start of an attack.
Butts had a great chance to score his first of the year with 32 minutes left. The attacker was played one-on-one with Bandre. The goalkeeper collided with Butts, but the Nittany Lion recovered the ball and shot it straight into the Northwest defender’s last hole. Butts arguably suffered a foul in the collision, which likely would have given Bandre a yellow or red card, but the Wildcats escaped without penalty.
Tim Lenahan’s side reacted well, slowing play and getting stoppage chances on their attacking half. Shakes was called up again in the 70th minute, parrying a corner shot from the box.
Penn State had every chance in the home stretch, but the finishing touches were not there, forcing the Nittany Lions into the first overtime period of the season.
Sudden death overtime can be a fickle thing, and the unpredictability has only helped Penn State. Jeff Cook’s side couldn’t score for 90 minutes, but it only took Bloyou 1:42 of overtime to win the Nittany Lions.
Tyger Evans ran a solid run down the left flank and whipped a ball into the six-yard penalty area. Bloyou was there, and beat Bandre from start to finish to dramatically win it for the Nittany Lions.
Man of the match
Danny Bloyou | Sophomore | Striker
It was a pretty uninspiring performance for most Penn Staters, but when you score the game-winning goal with sudden death, you deserve the man of the match. Bloyou was a bright spot for much of the game, and after 92 long minutes the Ghanaian finally had the clinical touch to put the game on the sidelines.
And after
Penn State returns home Tuesday to face the state of Ohio. Kick-off is scheduled for 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on BTN +.
