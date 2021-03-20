CHAMPIONS: Dramatic 21-point comeback capped by Darley’s Buzzer-Beater guides men’s basketball to the NJAC title!

JERSEY CITY, NJ In a game that seemed to drag on slowly for the University of New Jersey City men’s basketball team throughout the first half, the second was the opposite as the Gothic Knights returned from a historic deficit of 21 points with 14:36 ​​remaining to win it. dramatic fashion when junior Kayton Darley (West New York, NJ / North Bergen) drained a three as the time expired for the 79-77 victory beating the buzzer. And with that, the NJCU won the 2020-21 New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) tournament championship title, as the second-seeded Gothic Knights beat 5th Stockton University by two at John J. Moore Athletics and Fitness Center (JMAC). tonight, Friday March 19.

NJCU (7-1, 5-1 NJAC) came into the evening playing their 14th NJAC Championship game, including the Gothic Knights’ 11th at home. The victory is their first NJAC title since 2011 when they beat Montclair State University at home 72-67. Tonight, however, Jersey City faced a tough Osprey side (5-4, 3-3 NJAC) who previously handed the Gothic Knights their only loss of the season. The last time these two teams met it was a similar end as a senior Denzel Banks (Newark, NJ / Campus East Orange) won it with a buzzer-beater to give NJCU the 67-65 victory at JMAC on February 13. The victory is the eighth championship in the conference tournament and the 13th overall title for the NJAC.

As for the game, both teams got off to a cold start, with neither team making a basket until 5:23 pm when Hakeem Wilson (Newark, NJ / North Star Academy) drained a jumper to make it 2-0. Sophomore Michael Clement (Sicklerville, NJ / Township of Winslow) followed with a face-off to take the lead to 4-0 en route to the Gothic Knights, taking a six-point lead early on at 11-5 with 14:10 remaining in the first half. However, Stockton opened the doors with a 21-0 run to take a 15-point lead, 26-11 with 9:19 to go. The Ospreys were able to stretch that advantage to 19 points in the half before the NJCU could reduce the deficit to 14 at the end of time and the teams make it to the locker room for half-time.

Stockton was able to regroup at the break and at the start of the second half, took a 21-point lead on three occasions, the last being at 14:36 ​​playing against the clock leading 61-40. But that was the start of the end of the Ospreys as the Gothic Knights continued to overtake lower tier visitors 39-16 for the duration of the championship battle.

With just under three minutes to go, Stockton drained a three-point pointer that seemingly took away any hope for the NJCU to come back and win him, taking a 75-66 lead but a 13-2 run, crowned by Darley’s buzzer-drummer told a whole different story. First, recruit Ryan Savoy (Lakewood, NJ / Lakewood) grabbed a defensive board and hit Wilson with the out pass and the latter was able to sink the quick break bucket, reducing him to 75-68 with 2:15 left.

After a time out for sophomore NJCU Derryen Whyte (Irvington, NJ / Union) suffered a foul on his way to the basket, then hit his two free throws to reduce it to 75-70 with 1:58 to go. Wilson was next for NJCU as the rookie was fouled in the act and proceeded to sink his two shots from the foul line to make it 75-72 with 1:08 to go. After a face-off from Stockton at 77-72, Banks immediately called with a quick layup on the next possession, he was now 77-74 with less than a minute left. At 12:22 remaining, Wilson was fouled again on his way and sank both free throws to bring him to 77-76.

With 00:13 to go, Stockton still had a chance to freeze the game, but was unable to seize either of the free-throw opportunities following a foul on Savoy. The banks immediately grabbed the defensive backboard and a time out was called. The Head Coach Marc Brown drafted the perfect play and, after a few cycle passes around the three-point line, Darley was wide open for the match winner he sank and a pandemonium ensued.

Strong points:

– Whyte and Darley each finished with a total of 17 points. Whyte was 5-for-8 in the field, was Darley was 4-for-9. Darley was also 7 of 8 from the foul line.

– Banks collected 12 points, while Clément contributed to a tie of 10 career points. The banks also led all players with nine rebounds.

– Wilson finished with eight points, four rebounds, two blocks and four steals. He was also a perfect 4 for 4 off the line.