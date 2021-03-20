Phillip Lim on Asian-American Fashion Activism





DURING SUMMER From the end of the pandemic, fashion designer Phillip Lim moved his studio from the anodyne Brookfield Place in lower Manhattan to the center of bustling Chinatown. To him, it seemed like the right thing to do at a time when Historic Chinatown was reeling from racism, violence and economic depression. Mr. Lim, whose Chinese family survived the Cambodian genocide and landed in Southern California as a child, wanted to be present in the community which he said feels right at home. Now he walks Baxter Street every day, checks in with traders and eats pho chicken at Nha Trang One and pork chops at Bo Ky. He talks about traditional goldsmithing at New Top jewelry store. Speaking from his home in nearby Soho, Mr Lim said: Creativity always comes from here. Beauty is still born from here.

It was a natural move for a highly respected designer who is increasingly recognized as an organizing force in the Asian-American community and beyond. If you look at the last 20 posts on my Instagram, it looks like I’m an activist, he said. Looks like it has nothing to do with fashion anymore. Mr. Lim as a child (left) with his parents Hannah and Pary Lim at his cousins’ wedding. Mr. Lim has been raising awareness of anti-Asian racism and xenophobia for over a year. He first appeared on CNN to sound the alarm in February 2020 after being shaken by news that an elderly San Francisco man had been attacked while picking up cans. He returned to speak on the network a year later, as violence against Asian Americans continued to escalate. Then this week came the murder of eight people including six women of Asian descent in the Atlanta area, for whom the investigation is still ongoing. Mr Lim described the news circulating in his three Asian Excellence panel discussions: the Asian Avengers, the Slaysians and Go Fund Good Stuff as a punch in the gut. You could feel the collective sense of loss, he said. And we just got up and it means more than ever this [activism] is more important than our daily jobs. This week alone, Mr. Lim co-hosted and spoke at a virtual event titled Do Something About It: Conversations About Culture, Community and Our Collective Power. The United States of America and the Pacific Islands Community Fund, which he co-founded in collaboration with Musa Tariq, Marketing Director of Go Fund Mes, has reached more than $ 2 million in donations. The fund, which raises funds and advocates for AAPI’s grassroots organizations, was developed over a two-week period after its organizers completed the work. Since Go Fund Me is based in California, for Mr. Lim that meant logging in at 9 p.m. to do the demanding work of starting a charity business. A Stop Asian Hate keyring from New York, harder than ever.

Often those late nights were followed by early morning fittings for his line, 3.1 Phillip Lim. The name of the company, which he launched in 2005 with his friend and business partner Wen Zhou, is a nod to the age of the two founders when they started: 31. The brand occupies a sweet spot American fashion: affordable but low-key luxurious; interesting but not overly designed. Mr. Lim has won the Fashion Designers Council of America (CFDA) awards for womenswear, menswear and accessories. Her most recent fall collection was typical of her approach to raised sportswear: her final look was a mix of a loose houndstooth cut with a slim sky blue cardigan. Having found his rhythm creatively, Mr. Lim stayed in his lane for years and focused on growing his business. He explained: When you work in fashion, people are always like: Stick with fashion, do pretty things … You could never mix business and politics because then it just doesn’t get neutral anymore. Now he realizes, I cannot separate a fashion world from the reality of what is happening to our people. A T-shirt created by Mr. Lim in collaboration with artistic director Ruba Abu-Nimah.

Of the outdated idea that clothes should speak for themselves, he said: Hello, this consumer has left the building. You have to speak up, you have to be in front and be the face of the brand because your customer needs to know what your point of view is, what your values ​​are, what you stand for. Mr. Lim said his brand is now less about physical beauty and more about beauty in shared values. He continued, I can’t separate Phillip the person from Phillip Lim the brand anymore. A role model for this kind of values-driven fashion is the conscious outdoor company Patagonia, which Mr. Lim would like to partner with in a dream collaboration. He explained: Once you have that courage as a brand, it starts to automatically change marketing and branding. And in the end, your business will be better. Mr. Lim has already started showcasing cause-oriented clothing, with New York’s Harder Than Ever, the project he started last year with Creative Director Ruba Abu-Nimah. The initiative periodically releases t-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags and key chains emblazoned with slogans such as New York, Harder Than Ever and Stop Asian Hate, with 100% of the net profits going to various charities. The line changes focus depending on what is happening in the world; last September, he freed Beirut. Hoodies stronger than ever in English and Arabic after a huge explosion in Lebanon. As the youngest of six refugee-raised children, Mr. Lim said, I work hard to make sure I don’t lose sight of where I’m from. When he was growing up, his mother, Hannah, was a full-time mom, but also a full-time seamstress. Thinking about his own too full plate, he remembers his and wonders how she did it. I do this because I want to. She did this because she had to.

