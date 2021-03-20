Lycoming men win MAC Freedom title | News, Sports, Jobs

CENTER VALLEY – When the Lycoming College men’s basketball team’s top scorer hit the bench with two fouls with 13:42 left in the first half, he was three points behind. Relegated to the bench for almost a few minutes the rest of the half, Dyson Harward (Danville, Pa / Danville area) watched Lycoming take a 20 point halftime lead en route to a 69-53 victory. at the MAC. Freedom Championship match at Billera Hall on Friday March 19.

Lycoming finished the shortened COVID-19 season with a 5-2 score and his second consecutive conference title, repeating himself as conference champion for the second time in school history, having won a 68-64 victory over Arcadia University at the MAC Commonwealth Championship in 2020.

This one didn’t come from worst to first like that of 2020 – no, this team was never underdog, but it was a season with all kinds of speed bumps nonetheless. The pandemic was still at hand and two road losses sent the Warriors on the road for the championship game, including a four-point loss to DeSales in Billera last Saturday.

“The fact that we lost to DeSales on Saturday in a close game – it was a bit of a learning lesson in how to win a 40 minute game tonight,” Third-year Lycoming head coach Mike McGarvey said.

Friday night, however, none of it was obvious, as Lycoming held DeSales 34% (19 of 56) from the ground while shooting 47% (27 of 58).

Sophomore DeAundre Manuel (Brooklyn, NY / Kipp NYC College) led the Warriors with a career-high 19 points and six rebounds to win the MAC Freedom Championship MVP award, as the power forward hit 8 of 12 from the ground. Sophomore D’Andre Edmond (Pflugerville, TX / Pflugerville) scored 15 points off the bench to go with seven rebounds and three blocks and freshman Steven Hamilton (Phoenixville, PA / Phenixville) added 12 points off the bench .

“DeAundre and D’Andre’s contributions to play above their average was a big part of the win,” McGarvey said. “The defensive effort pushed us all night, and the attack we got from our guys was just a bonus. What we did defensively against a very good team pushed us to a championship.

A 31-6 run that took up 12:30 minutes in the first half put Lycoming 22 points ahead at 39-17 with 1:13 remaining in the first half. Sophomore D’Andre Edmond (Pflugerville, TX / Pflugerville), put into service thanks to two faults on the team’s top scorer, second Dyson Harward (Danville, PA / Danville region), led the race with 11 points and rookie Steven Hamilton (Phoenixville, PA / Phoenixville area) also added 11 points, with benchers accounting for 24 points in the race.

As Lycoming shot 12 of 19 from the field during the run, he struggled to connect from the outside, hitting only 2 of 6, meaning the team’s inside play was on point. , reaching 10 out of 13, many to come. of the hard work layups down from Edmond.

The Warriors hit two big 3-pointers in a row, however, to open up a big lead, as coming out of a DeSales timeout, no one picked up senior Darius Dangerfield (Abingdon, Md./Harford Tech) at the top of the arc and he drilled the three open. After stealing rookie Brendon Blackson (Laurel, Md./Laurel), he found Hamilton on the left side for another trey, making a seven-point lead turn into 13 in the span of five seconds.

DeSales, meanwhile, only shot 2 of 20 from the ground during that span and returned the ball six times, giving Lycoming a 40-20 lead at the break.

The Bulldogs were unable to come close to 17 points in the opening 17 minutes of the second half, while Lycoming, led by as much as Lycoming, managed to forge a 26-point lead.

DeSales led 11-8 after the game’s opening six minutes, with both teams shooting 54% (4 of 7) in that span, with three free throws from DeSales making up the difference.

Dangerfield finished with just three points, but his five assists helped him become the fifth player in school history to reach 300 in his career, and he added four rebounds and two steals in his last game in as a warrior.

“Darius’ defense was excellent,” McGarvey said. “He got five assists. His superior leadership, his growth has been what really helped us throughout the year. He is a real model in the field.

Sophomore Mo Terry (Severn, Md./Severn School) posted six points and six rebounds and Harward had six points, seven rebounds and two steals. Blackson posted six points, two assists and two rebounds.

Timmy Edwards led the Bulldogs with 16 points and six rebounds and Dat Lambert had 11 points, three steals and two blocks.

LYCOMING 69, DESALES 53

LYCOMING (5-2.5-2 MAC free)

Manuel DeAundre 8-12 1-2 19; D’Andre Edmond 6-10 3-4 15; Steven Hamilton 4-8 3-4 12; Dyson Harward 2-8 2-2 ​​6; Brendon Blackson 3-4 0-0 6; Mo Terry 2-8 2-5 6; Darius Dangerfield 1-6 0-0 3; Matt Ilodigwe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 11-17 69.

DESALES (9-2,7-2 MAC free)

Timmy Edwards 6-16 4-5 16; Dat Lambert 3-6 4-4 11; Elijah Eberly 4-9 0-0 8; Mason Barnes 2-6 2-3 7; Keba Mitchell 2-3 1-5 5; Jordan Holmqvist 1-2 0-0 2; Aidan Ellwood 1-7 0-0 2; Christian Guldin 0-1 2-2 2; Ryan Boylan 0-3 0-0 0; Will Pollick 0-1 0-0 0; Darnell Vaughan Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-56 13-19 53.

Lycoming 40 29 – 69

DeSales 20 33 – 53

3 Point Goals – Lycoming 4-18 (DeAundre Manuel 2-2; Darius Dangerfield 1-3; Steven Hamilton 1-3; Brendon Blackson 0-1; Mo Terry 0-4; Matt Ilodigwe 0-1; Dyson Harward 0- 1; D’Andre Edmond 0-3), DeSales 2-15 (Mason Barnes 1-3; Dat Lambert 1-3; Jordan Holmqvist 0-1; Aidan Ellwood 0-3; Christian Guldin 0-1; Ryan Boylan 0- 2; Darnell Vaughan Jr. 0-1; Timmy Edwards 0-1). Foul – Lycoming-None, DeSales-None. Rebounds – Lycoming 40 (Dyson Harward 7; D’Andre Edmond 7), DeSales 34 (Timmy Edwards 6; Keba Mitchell 6). Assists – Lycoming 14 (Darius Dangerfield 5), DeSales 5 (Mason Barnes 3). Total fouls – Lycoming 16, DeSales 17. Technical fouls – Lycoming-None, DeSales-None.