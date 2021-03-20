Can’t travel? Take a trip around the world in fashion





From the Louvre to a marble dumping ground, luxury brands take viewers on a journey through their collections

Rahul Mishra presented his Couture Printemps collection at Haute Couture Week in Paris in the form of a film, shot in a marble dump in Kishangarh, Rajasthan.

19.03.2021 | 7:55 p.m. EST We may not be able to travel, but fashion takes us virtually. Earlier this month, the Italys Cortina alpine ski resort was on display via Zoom when models from the Miu Miu fall / winter 2021 collection walked on a wooden path winding through the snow. There was a virtual tour of Greek and Roman mythology when Louis Vuitton returned to the Louvre to showcase the women’s fall collection during recent Paris Fashion Week. When Dior’s artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri was recently asked why she chose Frances Palace of Versailles for the making of their fall-winter collections fashion film, she said: to give a wide audience the chance to discover virtually the palace. For Herms Nadge Vanhee-Cybulski it was important to film her presentation video in New York, Paris and Shanghai, combining the traditional fashion show with dance performances at the start and end, to symbolize movement. So buckle up and join us on a fashion world tour. Dior told fairy tales with his fall collection of clothing and jewelry, all presented via a film shot at the Palace of Versailles. The film began with a contemporary dance performance at the Hall of Mirrors.

(Courtesy of Dior)













The Herms fall collection, featured in a film shot in New York, Shanghai and Paris, is inspired by freedom of movement. Commenting on the presentation, Nadge Vanhe-Cybulski, artistic director of women’s ready-to-wear at Herms, said: “ Picking three locations was meant to be our way of keeping track of those amazing times when the going calls for more. from U.S. than a simple spectacle. I wanted to know how the collection could feed and contribute to the energy of very different cities and explore various ways of bringing clothes to life through movement.

(Filippo Fior / Herms)













Missoni kicked off Milan Fashion Week in February with a digital film shot at Forum Assago, a gym that has been closed for months.

(Courtesy of Missoni)













The Chanel models strolled through the deserted streets of Paris to the legendary Saint-Germain-des-Prs Castel nightclub, for the brands’ autumn / winter parade.

(Courtesy of Chanel)













The models from the Miu Miu Fall / Winter 2021 collection showcased Italy’s fashionable ski resort Cortina as they meandered down a path in the snow.

(Courtesy of Miu Miu)













Jason Wu turned an empty New York window into a grocery store for his fall collection showcase in February.

(Dan Lecca / Jason Wu)















