IMC student heads to fashion merchandising career – OXFORD STORIES

I always got compliments from my friends and teachers about my outfit choices, ”she said. “She found fashion merchandising to be a perfect fit for her. Williamson has always loved working with people and knew she would be successful if she was able to do it.

Williamson has always loved creative writing, design and fashion. As a rookie, the School of Journalism and New Media attracted her because she matched her interests, even though she didn’t have a specific career path online.

While at Ole Miss, she discovered integrated marketing communications and found that the path offered many opportunities and areas that she could explore. In a meeting with her advisor, she discussed exploring PR and fashion merchandising.

Sophomore year, Williamson started working on the Square at Neilson and quickly became a star employee.

I started working at Neilson for the money until I realized I had a niche for it, ”she said.

Williamson said working in retail fits him like a puzzle piece. Her boss noticed her drive and ability to dress and work well with clients and asked her if she had ever been interested in becoming a buyer.

During her graduate years at university, Williamson was involved in Greek life. She was the social president of Phi Mu. She was popular among her sisters, co-workers, and sisterhood teachers, and learned many business and social skills.

She remained actively involved in internship opportunities and extracurricular activities. Because Williamson is interested in creative design and fashion merchandising, she manages Neilson’s social media pages and their marketing efforts in the online community.

Williamson took an average of 15 hours per semester until her final semester, in which time she took 18 hours to be able to graduate earlier. Her favorite class was Internet Marketing. In this course, she learned better social media marketing skills and applied them to her role at Nielson.

His teacher, Brad Conaway delved into the fundamentals of Internet marketing skills. Williamson explained that although she is not an influencer, she works best for a business entity page. She knows how to brand herself. She prefers to work with the brand image of a commercial entity.

Williamson hopes to broaden his horizons and start looking for a bigger buying position at Oxford. She plans to live in Oxford for the next two years and continue working for Nielson. She hopes to go to the big markets in big cities like Las Vegas and Atlanta. She plans to accompany her boss to AmericasMart Atlanta, a wholesale center located in downtown Atlanta, Georgia. The exhibition center is one of the largest permanent wholesale centers in the world. AmericasMart Atlanta consists of three buildings totaling seven million square feet. Being a buyer usually requires long hours, long trips and difficult negotiations. Williamson noted that in order to become a successful buyer, it is important to have a bachelor's degree in a relevant field and to gain experience in the retail industry. She said the role involved staying on top of fashion trends, finding products and developing relationships with product suppliers, as well as managing product orders and sales in accordance with margin goals and of employers' profit. She learned from her fashion merchandising teacher that having both business acumen and fashion knowledge is imperative to acquiring clothes and accessories for clothing companies. My dream is to become a buyer for Neilson, "said Riley. Employers are looking for approximately 1 to 5 years of related work experience. Williamson has two to his credit and is working to deepen his two-year experience. Entry-level positions in this field often include a purchasing clerk, junior buyer, or assistant buyer. Williamson is currently working as a junior buyer learning the buying process and opportunities to learn more about price negotiations, inventory and selling systems.







