IMC student heads to fashion merchandising career – OXFORD STORIES

IMC student heads to fashion merchandising career

2 mins ago

Alayna cagle
Oxford Stories
It has been said that while students can graduate from the University of Mississippi, you are still part of the family. Riley Williamson, Neilson department store buyer and longtime employee, couldn’t agree more.

Since starting high school, Ole Miss has always been Williamson’s first college choice. Williamson graduated from Germantown High School in 2017, just an hour from Oxford. Due to the short distance from home, she often traveled to the cozy city with her high school friends.

Williamson’s father is also a UM graduate and he encouraged her to visit him, knowing that she would fall in love. She and her father are linked through memories of watching football games, socializing in the grove, Greek life, and so many other cherished rituals.

If it hadn’t been for my family, I wouldn’t have considered going to Ole Missm, Riley said.

