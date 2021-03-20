Community: SEMO Prom Mothers Provides Dresses and Accessories to Girls in the Area (03/20/21)





Girls come from all over the area to pick out a free ball gown, shoes and accessories at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau. The program is called SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches, which is a chapter of the non-profit Becca’s Closet. The organization provides a range of dresses, accessories and shoes for schoolchildren or homeschooled girls who wish to attend their school dances, such as prom. “We love it. It’s such a happy thing to do,” said Cathy Schroeder, Chapter volunteer and treasurer. According to the Becca’s Closet website, it is in memory of Rebecca Kirtman, “a 16-year-old cheerleader, honored student and caring young woman, died in a tragic car accident on August 20, 2003.” In her freshman year, she started a clothing drive at her high school for those who couldn’t afford to buy one and “felt that no one should miss a high school event because they couldn’t. not allow yourself to be there ”. The local started about five years ago in Jackson through the efforts of Brenda Randolph, who said she wanted to give back to the community and eventually discovered Becca’s Closet. Ivionna Howard, front, stands still as Kelly High School teachers, back left, Kelly Sloan and Lindsey Limbaugh check to see if the dress she chose fits her right at the SEMO Prom Mothers store in the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau Monday, March 15, 2021. Sloan and Limbaugh drove Howard after school to her date so she could pick out a dress. Sarah Yenesel ~ [email protected] After four years, they moved into a larger space in the basement of Westminster Church, which is obviously an old day care center based on the carpet and colorful walls. It offers enough space for the more than 500 dresses available which are donated by individuals, manufacturers or retailers. All of their dresses, shoes and accessories are in good condition, some are not even used if they are from a manufacturer or retailer. Get our daily headlines Sent directly to your inbox. Randolph said they never ask you why you shop with them and only need a school ID because they only provide dresses for students. Schroeder said all the daughters and moms enjoy the store so much as it saves them money as prom dresses can cost hundreds of dollars, and there’s the added cost of accessories and shoes as well. Randolph said they recently reopened the store for the prom this year after it closed in 2020 once the pandemic began. This prom season, she said she noticed the girls came from further afield. Ivionna Howard, left, tries on high heels during her shopping experience with the SEMO Prom Mothers at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Monday, March 15, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ [email protected] So far, they’ve handed out around 40 dresses for the prom, and their average is around 68 dresses in total, per season. They are also open in winter and fall for other seasonal school dances. Appointments can be made by contacting their Facebook page, SEMO Prom Mothers of Cape Presbyterian Churches. Karen Posch is searching over 500 dresses available in the SEMO Prom Mothers store at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday March 16, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ [email protected] Dakota Godwin is pictured in her chosen ball gown by volunteer Brenda Randolph at the SEMO Prom Mothers store at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday March 16, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos