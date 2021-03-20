Montana Lawmakers Revisit Dress Code Some Call Sexist | 406 Politics





During the meeting, Representative Sharon Stewart Peregoy of the D-Crow Agency said respect for decorum extended to the behavior and treatment of other lawmakers, which she said could be improved from of the first half of the session. A lawmaker, Representative Mary Ann Dunwell, D-Helena, said on Friday that she had message Stewart Peregoy a “thank you” for the sentiment. GOP lawmakers called a meeting with Dunwell on Wednesday over a statement she made in the House weeks earlier. The genesis of that dispute was on the House Judiciary Committee during a heated hearing in February on Dunwell’s resolution to declare white supremacist groups as national terrorists. At one point, she was stifled by the chairman of the committee, Rep. Barry Usher, a Republican from rural Yellowstone and Musselshell counties, who also prevented her from shutting down her bill. Republicans on the committee successfully tabled the resolution. Dunwell felt reprimanded and was the subject of misogynistic comments when hearing several GOP members on the committee, she told the Montana State News Bureau on Friday. she called for misogynistic statements. “There has been a lot of sexism and discrimination against women parliamentarians on both sides of the aisle. I’ve seen it,” Dunwell said on Friday. When called to Wednesday’s meeting, Dunwell believed she was going to receive an apology for the committee’s actions. Instead, he was asked to apologize for what GOP lawmakers saw as a party-wide indictment of misogynists. Dunwell told the Montana State News Bureau that she felt under attack during the meeting, but felt ready to move on. She said she apologized if other GOP lawmakers felt she had widely criticized them when her statement was aimed at a few elected on the committee, but said the effort to be more sympathetic should come from two sides.

