Origins of Y2K fashion: painting in the early 2000s

There is no denying that the year 2000 has become popular in recent years, defining a new generation of fashion with its hipster jeans and trendy t-shirts that we once ridiculed. But what are the roots of this genre? And why do we seem to ignore these origins, especially when they relate to black hip-hop artists from the 90s-000s?

Recently, many online sellers, influencers, and general admirers have cited their style inspiration as celebrities from the early 2000s such as Paris Hilton, the Olsen twins, and our favorite Mean Girls characters. However, those cropped, shiny t-shirts and jeweled jeans aren’t true representations of the Y2K era we suddenly nostalgia for.

It’s no secret that in all areas of fashion, from catwalks to high street sales, our perception of current trends is heavily whitewashed. Sadly, we’ve fallen into the same trap with the y2k aesthetic, which is now defined by rhinestones, flares, and miniskirts.

In fact, ’90s fashion played a key role in shaping the early 2000s aesthetic, and no, I’m not talking about those plaid skirts and crazy denim mood boards based on Rachel from Friends. When referring to the style of the 90s, there is an apparent lack of recognition towards black cultures to shape the style of this decade. Without black culture, many of the trends we have today would be nonexistent!

Respect your elders …

Are you one of the residents of Fallowfield who take pride in their Nike Air Force 1s? Well, you should thank artists like Nelly and Salt-n-Pepa for popularizing this sneaker. If you dress in tracksuits, bucket hats, or bandanas, you may unknowingly pay homage to 90s icons like Missy Elliot, Notorious BIG, and even Destinys Child.

These are just a handful of black celebrities we have to thank for creating these trends that are still popular decades later. Ironically, many of today’s popular articles were once associated with the “ ghetto, ” the poor areas of the United States of America, mostly inhabited by a predominantly black population.

While we’ve made strides to diversify fashion in the modern era and move away from associating big hoops, long nails, and braids with a lower class aesthetic due to their origins in black culture, the The sudden aestheticization of “ the hood ” has only pushed people of color from their own culture further.

Blacks dominated pop culture in the early 2000s, but the Y2K aesthetic is extremely whitewashed. So this is what the real Y2K aesthetic looks like pic.twitter.com/om4RuMivW9 – Mel (@grungeugly) September 7, 2020

Colonize the culture

Without an appreciation for the source material, white influencers were praised for copying these styles. One example is Kim Kardashian’s infamous box braids, which have been admired online although black people are still heavily criticized for wearing such styles.

As for the current OTT aesthetic of glitzy accessories, jeweled clothing and huge fur coats, we can only turn to the trailblazer herself, Lil Kim. She’s never failed to grab attention with her shiny hair, sparkly outfits, and decorated acrylic nails, but she’s often overlooked as influencers parade in these same styles.

Of course, we should all be able to express ourselves freely through our fashion choices and embrace the Y2K aesthetic if we want to, but in doing so, we need to tackle the racism that is inextricably linked with fashion.

To this day, black women are referred to as ‘ghetto and trash’ for participating in the trends they created, while their non-black counterparts are praised for being a ‘year 2000 idol’. There is clearly a need to reassess the prejudices present in an industry that oppresses the communities and the pioneers that we have to thank for many trends throughout history.

To wrap up, while we’re all excited for a throwback to the era of Juicy Couture, Baby Phat and all of its pastel rhinestone-covered glory, don’t forget to expand your inspirations from traditional white celebrity “ fashionistas ”. and take your influence from its true source. I’m sure we would all rather be Beyonc anyway.