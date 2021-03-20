Davina McCall Impresses In Alluring Bodycon Dress





Davina mccall wowed viewers with its stunning Comic relief watch friday night. The presenter has joined a list of star hosts, including Alesha dixon, David tennant, Paddy mcguinness and Sir Lenny Henry for the annual Red Nose Day charity show, ravishing in a one-shoulder red dress. DISCOVER: Davina McCall’s chic wedding look was inspired by Victoria Beckham – see photo The TV star looked genuinely stunning as she took the stage in the bodycon midi dress which featured gold chain details and fell just below her knees. Davina accessorized her ensemble with a pair of gold heels and styled her hair into a chic bun. She finished her gaze with matching red lips. Loading the player … WATCH: Davina McCall reveals the contents of her refrigerator The old one Big Brother The presenter shared a closer look at her outfit on Instagram Stories on Saturday, where she revealed the stunning dress is from a designer label. Givenchy and his heels were Sophia Webster. “The dress from last night’s look from @givenchyofficial, @sophiawebster shoes,” she wrote, tagging her glamorous team. “Makeup @cherylphelpsgardner, hair @mdlondon for @comicrelief”. READ MORE: Davina McCall reveals what’s in her fridge Davina has been making some seriously bold style statements lately. Over his time on the last series of The masked singer, Davina has modeled a range of amazing dresses. Davina seduced in the tight dress Who could forget her long blue sequin dress for the show finale? Another particularly memorable outfit choice like her white satin slit dress from Retrofest. Davina looked stunning in the crystal-adorned ‘Marlene’ dress with a cowl neck and a split thigh, but then was forced to defend her choice of outfit. Davina recently made a splash in a thigh-high slit white dress TV favorite was subject to online abuse after a Twitter user claimed she was too “old” to wear the skinny dress. RELATED: Davina McCall Opens Up About Breaking Up From Husband Matthew Robertson The stern tweet read: “A sunny old woman should cover up … a gorgeous dress but not for pleats … wise for mature.” Down-to-earth Davina took it in her stride, retorting, “Really sorry. Absolutely no chance to be good here Sue … shamefully aging is so much more fun.” Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







