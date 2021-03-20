HT Brunch Cover Story: No nepotism in fashion?

When your parents are legends in the fashion industry, the path for you can be lined with roses. But these millennial fashion designers aren’t afraid to take the hardest route to achieve success on their own. We caught up with three designers and their family’s fashion gen Z to see how they think outside the box.

Neeta Lulla, 56, and her daughter Nishka, 34

Neeta Lulla says nepotism exists in all walks of life. It can help people take easy breaks, but it’s their persistence, hard work and creativity that will help them stay afloat; Neeta Lulla wears a cape over a tank top and pants from her personal wardrobe; Nishka Lulla wears a coordinated ensemble from her personal wardrobe

Legendary fashion designer and costume designer Neeta Lulla noticed a pro-fashion initiative in her daughter, Nishka, from an early age. Even though she had a strong sensitivity to coordination, her aesthetic really developed when she reached her early teens, says Neeta.

Accompanying her mother everywhere, Nishka has a keen interest in fashion. The studio was at home, so I was always exposed to my mom’s work. Even as a child, I made outfits for my dolls. I had no idea that my first job would be to create the Barbie outfit for Katrina Kaif thanks to a contest I won during a Fashion Week! said Nishka.

With easy celebrity access and an out-of-the-box setup, what prompted Nishka to create her own brand? Each person’s creativity is their own honest expression, explains Nishka. My vision was mine, to create a minimalist and easy to wear label. It took me a while to get there. It was only after a few collections that I got to the point where my collections were a true expression of the designer and the person I am.

Nishka says nepotism exists in fashion like everywhere else, but it’s only hard work and creativity that helps it flourish.

It’s very different from her mother’s etiquette. As a parent, did Neeta think it would be obvious that her daughter carried on the legacy?

I represent pioneer women. There is a sense of accomplishment when you do something on your own. I had been through this and wanted Nishka to experience it as well, says Neeta.

Having a legend in your own home can be a godsend or overwhelming. Nishka found a way to sneak around her. At first people thought I would make collections that looked like my mom’s work. But we’re different, and so are the aesthetics of our design, she says.

Neeta adds: The only thing our labels have in common is that both are truly Indian at heart.

Hes plugged in, I’m the old uncle!

Ravi Bajaj, 56, and his nephew, Vikram, 32

Ravi Bajaj believes that meritocracy takes a back seat when it comes to his own. Fashion as an industry may be a little less notorious in this case; Vikram Bajaj, a green bandhgala with a long military-style shirt and his own brand pants; Ravi Bajaj wears a navy blue jacket with a candy striped shirt, a floral tie and his brand’s red pants.

Ravi Bajaj ventured into fashion design when it was an unknown profession for men. It was not considered a career. When I decided to go to the UK to study fashion, the person at the bureau de change looked at me in amazement. He asked me if I was traveling abroad for a sewing class, Ravi chuckles.

The only person in the Ravis family who had supported his decision to study fashion was his older brother. Now the same son of brothers has taken the conception.

I loved drawing and have always been inspired by my uncle, says Vikram Bajaj. My first project with my uncle was to work on an outfit for Amitabh Bachchan. It really started the ball rolling.

Vikram says being connected opens doors, just like networking, but it all depends on skill and talent.

But Vikram decided to break up and create his own label. Although I learned a lot from him, I wanted to express my own creativity, he says.

Ravi agrees, he has his own take on fashion. It is contemporary, while I am more classic. If he continued with me, his individuality would never blossom. Every creative person has a unique characteristic.

Do they share ideas? His label is more trendy, who wants to go to an old uncle! laughed Ravi. But when I started fashion magazines were limited and expensive and nowadays I don’t surf the internet and follow International Fashion Weeks like Vikram does. Probably the only advantage I had over Vikram was that there were fewer designers in my day, so my competition was less. Today, the market is huge and there is it at all prices.

Have things changed for boys who want to be in fashion? Not a lot, it seems. Even when I went to fashion school there were only a few boys in design, Vikram says. Most of them turned to fashion management or retail.

Threads for me, glitter for her

Reynu Taandon, 56, and her daughter Nikhita, 36

Reynu and Nikhita Taandon don’t believe nepotism in the fashion industry really exists; Reynu Taandon wears a black suit with intricate gold work of his brand and jewelry from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar; Nikhita Tandon dons a gold sequin dress from her brand and jewelry from Purab Paschim by Ankit Khullar

I have always wanted to evolve from a brand to a fashion house. Nikhita made this possible, says Reynu Taandon, an Indian clothing designer.

When your dad has an export business and your mom is a designer, your childhood is full of creativity, says Nikhita.

Did Nikhita Tandon feel the pressure of waiting when she became a designer? It was about advancing the family business. When you sell your designs, people are judging your art, not your lineage. So for me, starting from scratch, taking my own position and creating my own label was exciting. There is of course a benchmark, but it is a good thing. We are aesthetically very different, so there is no room for comparison, says Nikhita.

Nikitha admits administratively it’s a big help to have a veteran designer at home

Reynu agrees. I work with thread and she with sequins. Nikhita was very clear that she wanted to do her own thing. Thus, two labels are now growing within the same company. I’ve seen her design beautiful outfits, mostly for parties, cocktails, and receptions. So with my bridal and wedding outfits, I was very happy, because now our brands are becoming a fashion house, she says.

Having a seasoned designer at home has its perks. Administratively, this is a huge help. Also his know-how to make my label commercially viable, says Nikhita. My mother leaves me a legacy, not only professionally, but also in terms of values.

Is there a generation gap in their functioning? For over two decades, we’ve worked offline, understanding how customers like to buy, says Reynu. Technology is new to us, but we are learning. And of course, the new generation is better when it comes to technology.

Bharat Gupta is a fashion commentator, consultant and stylist

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

