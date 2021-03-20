Love letter: healing in the form of a designer dress





The emotional turmoil of a serious illness can make it difficult to manage all aspects of life. When Emilie Poplett, the author of this week’s Modern Love essay, developed frightening symptoms: fever, weight loss, bruising, she turned to medical professionals and even unorthodox healers for help. an explanation. While enduring many painful tests and procedures, each inconclusive, Ms. Poplett found solace and temporary healing in shopping for second-hand luxury clothing. Every purchase was a promise of hope for a future where she would be well enough to wear them.

When Ilya Hoffman met Christiana Barkley in May 2016 at a New York sports bar, he had no idea her father was Charles Barkley, 11-time NBA star and Hall of Fame member. In fact, he was much more impressed with her than with her father. Some people might have been like, Oh my god, Charles Barkley. To me it was like, Look at this amazing girl, Mr. Hoffman said. Four years later, Mr. Hoffman found himself in a bedroom with Mr. Barkley, where he asked the basketball star for his blessing to marry Ms. Barkley. Mr. Hoffman planned a sweet proposition and posed the question with a Ring Pop (followed by a diamond ring). On March 6, the couple married in Scottsdale, Arizona.

