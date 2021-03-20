Busy buyers buy back their time with subscriptions

Buyers short of time redeem their freedom with subscription services.

From movies to meals, to toothbrushes and toilet paper, shoppers can avoid visiting more and more stores.

Architect Michael Parr says a lot of his day-to-day life involves some sort of subscription, from software at work to home entertainment and My Food Bag.

Subscription buying comes down to increased productivity, Parr says.

It saves you time and you get a better result from someone who knows what they’re doing, he says.

The only thing missing is a subscription service for essentials to avoid having to go to the supermarket.

Provided Architect, Michael Parr underwrites Asuwere, a men’s clothing underwriting company. He says it bypasses the need for him to go out and buy clothes.

Parr takes care of her wardrobe with an Asuwere clothing subscription box, after returning from London at the end of 2019.

Asuwere’s founders, brothers Sam Hickey and Noah Hickey, tout their business as the men’s sartorial equivalent of My Food Bag, offering a monthly menswear subscription.

Asuwere won me over because I have this area of ​​my life, clothing, and I often neglect it, Parr says.

The pressure builds and the problem gets so big that once a year, or once every two years, I try to do a big store and fix everything at the same time. It usually leads to a lot of bad decisions, a lot of money spent, and all kinds of anxiety.

Getting clothes through subscription means items often arrive as you need them, he says.

During last year’s lockdown, sweatpants were part of the subscription.

It was a small but deep thing for me because I took the trouble to invest in a pair of sweatpants.

A subscription like this might not make sense to people who are thinking about their clothes, but Parr says sit gives him a way to get what he needs with minimal effort.

JASON DORDAY / Stuff Brothers Sam and Noah Hickey are the owners of Asuwere, a monthly subscription service.

I know it might sound trite, but a lot of the stuff I get I never thought I needed, but then I get them, and they become staples that I wear every day.

Sam Hickey spent several years here and abroad designing men’s clothing for Huffer before launching Asuwere.

I spent the time to better understand what men want which is good quality, cleaner staples, but they didn’t necessarily want to buy any, he says.

Asuwere clothes cost $ 99 per month. Customers can choose their item from two options, for example a linen shirt or running shorts, with various color options.

You can create your own wardrobe to suit your needs, or you can let us guide you in the direction you need.

The name, Asuwere, comes from the idea that customers can get on with their lives and the company takes care of the rest, says Noah Hickey.

Asuwere also has a store in Commercial Bay, Auckland, but purchasing the items through a subscription ends up being cheaper.

SUPPLIED My Food Bag was scheduled to be listed on the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges on March 5.

Four in five consumers subscribe to some kind of service or product, according to the results of a recent survey by Zuora, a developer of subscription management software.

The survey of more than 13,000 adults from 12 countries found that China had the highest percentage of subscribers at 89%, followed by Spain and Italy. New Zealand placed 5th.

According to Marc Gagné, Zuora’s managing director for New Zealand and Australia, the results show that New Zealanders have enthusiastically made subscriptions a part of their lives over the past few years.

Five years ago, less than 60% of New Zealanders reported subscribing to a service. The fact that that number is now at 80% shows that a very big change has taken place, Gagne says.

Part of the reason New Zealanders have been so quick to embrace subscriptions is that New Zealand businesses have led the way in the industry.

The My Food Bag meal kit delivery service hit the market on March 5, valued at $ 450 million.

The company has been considered the Kiwi darling of food delivery services, founded in 2013 by Cecilia and James Robinson, led by celebrity chef Nadia Lim and backed by former Spark CEO Theresa Gattung.

However, the market is increasingly saturated with local and international competitors.

There are no precise figures on how many people have signed up for the wide range of meal kit subscriptions on offer. But research company Canstar estimates that about a third of New Zealanders have used a meal kit delivery service in the past 12 months, based on its annual customer satisfaction survey.

To qualify, they had to have purchased and used a meal kit delivery service within the past 12 months. While this isn’t an absolute picture of usage, it does suggest that just under a third of kiwis have tried a meal kit.

While many people tried food subscriptions, a large number of people also gave up on the service within the first year.

Retail expert Juanita Neville-Te Rito says subscription businesses are hard work and can face a lot of customer churn.

In the United States, HelloFresh saw an 83% churn rate within 6 months of customers signing up, according to a study by Daniel McCarthy, professor of marketing at Emory University.

SUPPLIED Retail expert Juanita Neville-Te Rito says subscriptions need to solve a customer problem or deliver a real benefit.

According to documents produced for its listing on the Shared Marketplace, My Food Bag had an churn rate of around 40 percent over the past 12 months.

Most consumers canceled their subscription services well before a year, the average duration being 125 days, says Neville-Te Rito.

The best subscription models solve a real customer problem, she says.

Alternatively, they provide a significant benefit to the customer, such as lower cost, or a significant sticking point, such as convenience.

There are a lot of companies that think how cool it is. If someone subscribes to my coffee beans, fruit box, etc., then their behavior means I still have them, she says.

However, customers love the change, a twist, with products that don’t add significant benefits to their lives, says Neville-Te Rito.

It’s too easy to want a change so the churn rate gets really high. The best subscription business models not only constantly acquire new customers, but also bring innovation to expand their offering with existing customers.

Fraser Hanson, managing director of Smartass, a subscription-based toilet tissue company, says the boom in online shopping has boosted subscription services.

The company was launched four years ago.

It’s about making people’s lives easier, Hanson said.

During the lockdown, there was a resurgence of interest in Smartass products as other retailers struggled to keep shelves stocked, he said.

Provided Subscription toilet paper company Smartass saw a sharp increase in subscriber numbers after the Covid-19 lockdown.

Having everything online, paid for by credit card, makes things a lot easier. And the advantage of the subscription is that you save quite a bit of money.

Smartass offers its customers a 10% reduction on the subscription.

Consumer behaviorist Sommer Kapitan says there are two main categories of subscriptions, shared access to goods and time savings.

Streaming services like Netflix fall under the category of shared access to mutually owned assets.

So I no longer have to buy DVDs, CDs or albums. I am purchasing access to a digital service. I can consume it, but I don’t have to own it or physically touch it, she says.

But some are just a matter of convenience, and that convenience is a determining factor. As the world gets more complex, marketers try to create solutions that give people time back.

Consumers use subscription services to redeem time, Kapitan says.

From the point of view of consumer psychology, the use of money to buy time has started to offer greater satisfaction than before.

Provided Sommer Kapitan, senior lecturer in marketing at Auckland University of Technology, says people are increasingly using subscription services to save time.

We’re facing a time starvation and all of that pressure to get things done faster and faster, and so we have the ability to buy back our own leisure time, she says.

But whether people get the same buzz from subscriptions as from in-store purchases really depended on whether a person was the hunter-gatherer type or someone who just loves the reward itself, Kapitan says.

My husband likes to buy things, but he just doesn’t like to buy things. So the process for him is different from the result. For me, they are linked together. I really enjoy hunting and research, she says.

But buyers also received the reward, the uplifting mood, with the package at the door.

Kapitan says it’s clear subscription services are here to stay.

Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns have shown how simple and convenient subscription services are for buyers.

Once you’ve started a habit, it’s easier to repeat, she says.

The door has been opened and I don’t think it will close anytime soon.