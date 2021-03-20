Celine Dion’s legs are endless in a backless mini dress with an unexpected twist





Celine Dion made an exciting Instagram post on Saturday – and she did it in style! The my heart Will Go On hitmaker, 52, looked phenomenal in the photo wearing a white minidress and barefoot. Celine squatted elegantly and exposed her bare legs. MORE: Celine Dion Is Unrecognizable With Super Short Hair And A Bodycon Dress The unusual dress had pointy shoulders, and on closer inspection the lower half of the dress was made of feathers. Loading the player … WATCH: Celine Dion shares heartfelt message with fans – delivers sad news Celine shared the snapshot to make an announcement. She wrote: “@spotify is taking part in the ‘Falling Into You’ celebrations! “From now until the end of March, you can get Spotify Premium free for three months. “This is Spotify’s best deal, so if you’ve never tried Premium, now is the time. “After that, listen to ‘Falling Into You’ on your own. Love the Celine team.” MORE: Celine Dion Stuns In Bodycon Jumpsuit For Epic Comeback Video READ: Celine Dion shares never-before-seen photos of her son René-Charles on his birthday Celine looked amazing in the feathered dress The singer recently surprised fans by revealing that 25 years have passed since the release of her album. Fall into you. She celebrated the magical musical moment with nostalgic images in which she rocked a corseted waist and a very short hairstyle. MORE: Celine Dion looks back on tough days ahead in heartfelt message Celine wrote a sweet message to the fans, thanking them for their continued support. “Our world has changed so much since then and who knows what will come next, but 25 years later, I still enjoy performing the songs on this album and can’t wait to do it again! SEE: Celine Dion’s Mirror Bookcase is unlike anything you’ve seen before Celine loves to make a bold fashion statement She added: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for making my music a little part of your life and for your love and support for all these years! “As things continue to improve there, please stay safe and healthy until we can get back together and celebrate. – I love Céline xx … Find out more HELLO! American stories here Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos