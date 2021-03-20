Kitty Pryde’s Hellfire gala costume is packed with history

This summer, the world of the X-Men is about to change during the “Hellfire Gala”. Not much is known about the event itself, but it is billed as the next big chapter in the Dawn of X era, and the various X-Men titles have been hinting at it for quite some time. Ahead of the gala debut, Marvel released a series of variant covers showcasing the high fashion costumes the mutants will be sporting during the one event. The outfits, which were designed by superstar artist Russell Dauterman, show evening characters such as Cyclops, Storm and Emma Frost will be wearing at the Hellfire gala.

Each of these costumes is new and totally different, and they’re all ready for a high fashion show. But they also stay true to the characters, their personalities, and their mutant abilities. And in the case of Kate Pryde of the Marauders, her incredible outfit also includes references to the character’s story.

When Professor X and his silent council established the island nation of Krakoa, all mutants were welcome. However, Kate “Kitty” Pryde didn’t really get a warm welcome from the island itself. For some reason, she couldn’t use the island’s teleportation portals. But that didn’t stop her from getting involved with the rest of the mutants. Given one of the most impressive ships on the planet, Pryde was chosen by Emma Frost to be the Red Queen of the Hellfire Trading Company, and she became the leader of the Marauders, a team of mutants that operate on the high seas. , outside the law and jurisdiction of other countries.

For the Hellfire Gala, Kate Pryde’s outfit reflects these two very different responsibilities. Her outfit is made up almost entirely of different shades of red, highlighting her status as the red queen of the Hellfire Trading Company. And, on top of that, the costume also carries many nods to his role as a pirate sailor and leader of the marauders. For example, the knee-high pirate boots are a clear reference to Kate’s mutant team, as well as the outline of an eye patch surrounding her left eye. Even the golden decorations adorning her left arm also have a pirate feel.

Speaking of the eye patch and the decorations on her arm, those two details could also be seen as nods to other characters. The eye patch could be seen as a reference to Rachel Summers, who had facial markings of a similar design, most prominently in her Prestige character. Meanwhile, the asymmetrical nature of the costume, especially the gold accented left arm, might refer to Magik’s armored arm. Pryde has a close relationship with these two mutants, both of whom were considered romantic by some fans. Whether or not that’s the case, Pryde stays incredibly close to these two X-Men, and it’s not too surprising to see some of their design cues incorporated into her costume.

And that’s not where the references in Kate’s costume end, as the jewelry is loaded with meaning too. As always, Pryde wears a Star of David pendant, which proudly spreads her Jewish heritage. In addition, she also has a diamond brooch attached to her right shoulder. This pin is important because at its center it has the shape of a ball. It seems to be a nod to the giant ball of the Stunning X-Men series.

In 2008 Giant sized amazing X-Men # 1, by Joss Whedon and John Cassaday, a massive bullet was fired at Earth. Kate pushed her phasing abilities to the limit to make her intangible and pass her through Earth. The act was incredibly heroic, and it was all the more tragic that Kate couldn’t part with the ball. As a result, she was doomed to follow her path in space for, apparently, never. Fortunately, she was saved years later when Magneto used her powers to bring the ball back, saving Kate.

It was a defining moment in the character’s story, and a nod to that bullet on his costume is a reference, quite possibly, to the most heroic act the character has ever performed. And, on top of that, the fact that the brooch itself is made of diamonds is also a snap in itself. He refers to Emma Frost, showing that Kate is in allegiance to the White Queen.

While it’s not clear whether all of these references will be brought up in the story itself, it’s certainly nice to see the great care and attention to detail Dauterman put into the Hellfire Gala costumes, which prepared the pitch to give the X-Men an event to remember.

