How to buy like singer Paloma Ford

While fashion is of course a fun excuse to play dress up, it is above all a communication tool that can be used expertly to create an identity. The scale of this escalation only once you are in the public eye. Your clothes are the first thing an audience sees when a star is on the red carpet, performs on a stage, or even walks down the street. Just ask R&B singer / songwriter Paloma Ford, who is the first to admit that her work in music doesn’t exist in a vacuum.

Ford cites fashion as an integral part of his career. [It] plays a big role in the way I express myself as an artist, she tells Coveteur. The artist exemplified this mentality in a recent collaboration with designer Tia Adeola on her fashion film Black is beautiful, or Black Is Beautiful, which represented Adeolas’ latest collection by innovatively reinterpreting scenes from Sofia Coppolas Marie Antoinette, only with a black touch. When not wearing Renaissance-era clothing, Ford wears everyone from established brands like Prada to emerging brands of the day, including Romeo hunte, Theophilia, and of course, Tia Adeola as a few of his favorites. We caught up with the multi-faceted talent to discuss fashion’s role in her career and more.

Photo: Devaugn williams When did you first fall in love with fashion? “The concept of fashion is something I remember being aware of from childhood. I have vivid memories from the age of five, going back and forth over the color of the tracksuits I would wear for the day. Choosing between pink or purple seemed to me to be the most difficult task. [laughs]. ” What role does fashion play in your career? “It’s inseparable. Fashion plays a big role in how I express myself as an artist. From the visuals I create for my music to the outfit I put together to record a song, it all matters. beyond music, too; beyond my career. That intention is there for me every day. ” What does personal style mean to you and how would you describe your own? “The personal style is unique to that person, and that is the real beauty of ite, everyone is linked to it. My personal style is an extension of who I am and how I feel. Your style adds to your picture and your image allows you to make a statement without saying anything. They say non-verbal communication is one of the best ways to get your point across. I play with style to express feelings that are true to me. My style differs depending on my mood, honestly. It’s not monolithic and can’t be summed up in a word or two. Or even a look. I can say that it all stems from my experience growing up to be an LA girl exposed to the culture of the 90s and all that came with worlds perfect blend of fashion and music. ”

Photo: Devaugn williams Do you have a uniform? “I used to do it. All black was for me. Today I opened up to more color [laughs] while respecting the basics. I would say I keep my uniform comfortable. ” How does your personal experience influence your style? “What I’m drawn to with style, whether it’s a brand or an overall aesthetic, has everything to do with my background. It’s that uniqueness that I mentioned earlier that keeps things distinct and fun. am a girl from Cali so my love for street style is a given. It’s fun to see how things have changed today because streetwear has taken on a high fashion turn, so to speak. back then, haute couture was haute couture. My appreciation of haute couture comes from spending time with my mother-in-law, who was Swedish. She always had a very good taste in aesthetics. is also a Leo like myself I might add. You could see the influence of fashion in everything she did. I remember being wowed by the way she styled our family home and the designers she did. would wear. She still had the latest Louis Vuitton bag and the asso designer boots. rtis. The last thing that brought her signature looks together was her scent and little details like this that separate the trendy from the trendy. who live for fashion. ” Favorite thing to splurge? “Shoes and perfume.” Where do you find inspiration for dressing? “It depends on the occasion and the mood I’m in.”

Photo: Devaugn williams Favorite thing you’ve ever worn? “It’s a good dress. It’s hard to choose, but I remember wearing my first Balmain dress and how memorable that moment was.” What stores do you go to? “Barneys before it closes. I love to visit Fred segal, too, but only the vintage section; you never know what you can find there! ” The mark of a good outfit? “The confidence of that person wearing it.” What should you keep in mind when dressing for a show? For a red carpet? “Making sure I can be mobile whether I’m on stage or on the red carpet. Also, it’s important to remember the length of the event, because once I commit to an outfit, there is no going back. ”

Photo: Devaugn williams Fashion has the power to (fill the void) “Fashion has the power to be eternal.” Vintage or new? “Vintage.” Buy online or Brick & Mortar? “In-person shopping, that’s for sure, but they both have pros and cons. I enjoy going to the stores and seeing what I’m buying in person. This is how you rate if something suits you or not. The advantage of shopping online is that you have more options, that a girl can never go wrong! ” Style icons? “There are a lot of them, but I have to say Lil ‘kim, for sure, Aaliyahand Tupac. ”