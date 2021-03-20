‘I Burned Nicole Scherzingers’ Dress’ – Northeast Celebrity Stylist’s Hilarious X Factor Crash

For some people, being a famous stylist would be their dream job.

But for Madeleine Bowden, the dream almost turned into a nightmare when she burned pop star Nicole Scherzingers’ dress 20 minutes before she took the stage.

Madeleine was working as an assistant stylist on the X Factor when she accidentally burned a hole in the singer’s dress, just as she was about to take the stage.

The 32-year-old has also worked as a personal stylist for Jessie J, and has worked with brands and publications such as Superdrug, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

Madeleine, from Cramlington, Northumberland, said: There was a stain on Nicoles’ dress.

After trying to take it out, I dried the dress with a hair dryer and burned the dress 20 minutes before the show started. I had to give her the option to redesign it or wear a different dress.

She chose a different dress, and the hair and makeup was so angry because their working hours were specifically spent on the original outfit.

Although she can laugh about it now, and the Dont Hold Your Breath singer has forgiven her, it stands out in the minds of Les Madeleines as one of the worst mishaps she has encountered in her life as a freelance stylist.

Another was having to sew Jessie Js pants on stage after they parted during an energetic dance routine.

Madeleine, a University of Sunderland graduate with a degree in fashion journalism, recalled her adventures in a masterclass to current fashion students this month.

During her studies, the stylist teamed up with every creative person she could find and produced images in which she styled her hair, and often even made her own outfits out of anything she could find.

Every opportunity that was available in the North East, Madeleine took advantage of it.

She also started her own fashion blog where she showcased her own work including her writing and style.

She said: There were times I would walk into stores like John Lewis and tell myself to get loaned loads of clothes.

If I couldn’t borrow clothes from stores and businesses, I would make my own from whatever I could find. There’s a picture of me somewhere covered in garbage bags.

Before embarking on a career as a stylist, Madeleine did several internships in London in publications such as ELLE, InStyle and The Telegraph.

Landing her first gig at ELLE took a lot of confidence, as Madeleine remembers her experience meeting the editor at Newcastle Fashion Week: I went to see her and asked if I could interview her.

“My hands were shaking and I felt like I was asking stupid questions.





“She told me SHE was running an internship program and told me I should enroll.

I was given a time and date to start my internship. I was told to organize a free cabinet, and after three days of work, my editor pulled piles of products off the shelf saying: This is going to be donated, this is going to my house.

But after that, they kept me longer than the initial internship, and I stayed there for a year.

Madeleine made the transition to celebrity style when she worked as Nicole Scherzingers’ styling assistant on The X Factor.

However, it wasn’t until she joined Jessie J on her arena tour that she went from assistant stylist to full stylist.

This led to her becoming Jessies’ personal stylist for every event you could think of, including her time on The Voice, music videos, tours, and red carpet events.

With a strong portfolio of work, Madeleine then began to expand her styling work by working on campaigns and advertisements for well-known commercial companies, such as John Freida, Arcadia, LOral and New Look.

Madeleine told fashion students that when she started out she would say yes to every opportunity.

She said: My ethic has always been to say yes to everything when you are starting out.

If that means working for free or going straight to entry level that’s fine, do whatever it takes.

You also need to be prepared to achieve it. After I graduated I knew I would have to move to London, I knew I would have to sleep on my sister’s couch, I knew I would have to push hard to get to where I wanted to go.

Resilience is also important. Working in this industry is a bit like auditioning for a role. You are put forward for jobs, sometimes you get them, sometimes not.

I really enjoyed my time at the university, the academics were brilliant and the facilities were exactly what I was looking for.

Liz Lamb, Senior Lecturer in Fashion Journalism, said: Madeleine is such an inspiration to students and she is a great example of someone who seized all the opportunities available to her while studying at the university.

The fashion world is really competitive so it’s always great to hear when one of our graduates is successful after leaving college.

Our current students loved hearing about Madeleines’ work as a celebrity stylist, especially her stories of being on tour with Jessie J and working with Nicole Scherzinger. Shes a real success.