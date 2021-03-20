Do women make many appointments for vaccines for the men in their lives?

It’s so second nature, said my friend Barbara Graham, a Marin County novelist and playwright, when I asked why Shed spent four hours on the Sutter Health System website while working on online crossword, to schedule a date for its brilliant and accomplished writer. – spouse. I am obsessive and I am more patient than him.

For all sorts of reasons, women have historically done a lot of the scut work for men, and despite some improvement, we still do, spending on average about 90 minutes more per day than men at a non-working job. paid, according to Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

This is the second change described by Berkeley sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild. In her book of the same name from 1989, she explained how, even as women entered the workforce, they still did much of their workload at home, including the most unpleasant chores like cleaning. toilet.

When I emailed Hochschild for an interview, she quickly agreed that the coronavirus was a very second change. The pandemic, as she explained in our subsequent phone call, has dramatically increased the number of families when it comes to childcare and housework, and women bear the brunt of it, especially since many more women than men have lost jobs outside the house.

Hochschild said she had not seen data on who made these vaccine appointments and doubted anyone had explored this question yet. (Representatives from CVS Pharmacy and the Kaiser Permanente health system said they don’t track the gender of planners.)

Still, Hochschild said she suspected women do most of it. Women are planners, she said, and that’s a plan.

The rampant hunting and pecking of vaccines, with its consequences on life and death, is also the kind of unpleasant and anxiety-provoking work distinguished by the delays, unpredictability and lack of control which, according to researchers, are most often attributed or proposed by women.

I know people who have almost had mental breakdowns while they were on hold on the phone, thinking, this is my family’s life, Hochschild said. There is a desperation and an urgency, and she is the one who does it.

There may also be other documented gender differences involved. Women of all age groups are more likely than men to see a doctor about their own health issues, as research has consistently shown.

I think he would just put it off, said Patti Scheurich, a mechanical engineer and mother of two in Frisco, north Dallas, explaining why she went to fight for her go-getter husband, a purchasing manager. . Scheurich is 56 and her husband 55, which means they had to be resourceful to get the vaccine quickly. Scheurich got hers by signing up for a Pfizer trial. Then she volunteered at Texas Motor Speedway, where county officials were handing out vaccines, and persuaded her husband to join her so he could get one of the remaining vaccines at the end of the day.

Numerous studies suggest that women are naturally more empathetic than men, possibly due to our evolutionary history as infant caregivers. Several accomplished women I interviewed told me with pride or resignation that they were the nannies of their families. And what could be more stimulating than looking for a potentially life-saving vaccine?

I would do it over and over again, said Dylann Forsyth, 26, an elementary school teacher in Castle Rock, Colo. Forsyth calculates that she spent over 25 hours on 14 different websites in hospitals, drugstores, supermarkets and even Denver. The arthritis clinic will schedule vaccines for her retired parents, aged 55 and 61, herself, her boyfriend and her boyfriend’s grandmother.

Anyone except maybe Grandma could have done it on their own, Forsyth said, but she feared they would be overwhelmed and exhausted. She and her boyfriend have an equal relationship, she added, but she’s a busy local government worker, yet she has the kind of job that allows her to keep eight tabs open on her phone and his computer screen during the day.

It takes so much dedication to get a date, she says. You can’t just do it in the morning or after 5 p.m. A date will fill up so quickly that while you frantically write down your name and date of birth, it may already be gone.

I wouldn’t say that there is no satisfaction in this task. As Barbara Graham noted, the world is so wacky and out of control right now, and it gives a certain sense of control. It was this instinct, surely, that put me in charge of my family’s finances, despite the good arguments against him.

And of course, there are also men who make dates.

A Facebook query produced several men proud to make their own immunization dates and two women, noting that their husbands, waited on the phone for more than four hours to make dates for themselves and their spouses.

Scott Hipp, 33, writer and director in Los Angeles, told me he spent at least eight manic hours trying to fix dates for his father, 72, and stepmother, 65. , Kansas before they plan to go on a road trip.

I don’t see many women in my age group leading the charge, he said. One reason, as Hipp speculated, may be that so many men and women his age stay single, so it often falls on a son to make dates for his parents.

Come to think of it, my 74 year old husband ended up making his own date once I gave up trying after an hour. All I could find were appointments requiring over an hour of driving, which my husband refused. Acting on a tip, and very motivated by his aversion to venturing far from home, he found one at a drugstore in a neighboring county.

Does that mean I can’t draw moving conclusions about the state of gender relations from this informal poll?