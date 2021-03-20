Red dress hanging from Christmas tree in downtown Kitimat calls for justice for Indigenous women and girls – Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Aesthetic response to missing and murdered Indigenous women in Canada

A red dress hangs from the large downtown community Christmas tree to remind us of ongoing cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women.

At the corner of Lahakas Boulevard. and Haisla Blvd. signs were also placed around the red robe with quotes calling for justice for the unresolved cases.

The REDress project focuses on the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women across Canada. With over 1,000 unresolved cases, the project is a visual reminder of the shocking number of women whose lives have been claimed.

This project also speaks for the many affected by the series of cases known as the ‘Highway of Tears’, where more than 40 Indigenous women have gone missing and / or been murdered along the highway corridor. 16.

The REDress project began in 2010 after Métis artist Jaime Black set up red dress installations across Manitoba to represent Indigenous women victims of violent crime.

Black, now hosts exhibitions across Canada and the United States.

“I collect hundreds of red dresses and put them in empty spaces so that people face both the violence that women endure, but also the presence and power of indigenous women,” Black said in a commentary. YouTube video for the National Museum of the American Indian. .

The Sentinel of the North has no details of who put the dress and the signs in town.



[email protected]

