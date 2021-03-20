Buffs close Jerry Quiller Classic with 10 wins





ROCK Colorado athletics dominated Saturday’s track portion of the 2021 Jerry Quiller Classic, winning 10 of 13 possible events, including all six women’s events here. Colorado athletics dominated Saturday’s track portion of the 2021 Jerry Quiller Classic, winning 10 of 13 possible events, including all six women’s events here. Senior Eriana Henderson started things off with a bang, winning both women’s hurdles in a dominant fashion. She won the 100 hurdles in a time of 14.02, then came back soon after and won the women’s 400 hurdles in 59.52, beating her teammate. Valerie Welch nearly two seconds. Eight UC women ran faster than 14.9 in the 100 hurdles today. In the sprints, Jaida Drama won the 400 in 56.57 and was second in the 200 behind Avery mcmullen who ran 24.81. Kylee harr won the 100 in 12.64 to give the UC women the sprint sweep. For men, Ian gilmore beat his teammate Mark Perry at the men’s 100m line by a hundredth of a second for the victory in 10.72. Tyler williams won a pair of finalists in the 200 and 400 as Ronald sayles won the 400 in 47.12 for men. Aaron McCoy was second of 400 hurdles in 52.54 while Nick Bianco was second of 110 hurdles in 15.38. Distance races kicked off Alisa Meraz-Fishbein won the women’s 1,500m in 4: 37.50 while John Dressel won the men in 3: 54.40. Jonathan horton won the men’s 800m in 1: 51.92, just a hundredth of a second off his personal best and 10e-the best brand in UC history. The Buffaloes return to action next week with a meeting at CSU. RESULTS:

100 women: 1. Kylee harr (COLO) 12.64

200 women: 1. Avery mcmullen (COLO) 24.81; 2. Jaida Drama (COLO) 24.98; 3. Sam crosmer (COLO) 25.43; 3. Kara lucyk (COLO) 25.43; 5. Jada Green (COLO) 25.59; 8. Elise gillett (COLO) 26.39

400 women: 1. Jaida Drama (COLO) 56.57; 2. Sam crosmer (COLO) 57.87

1500 women: 1. Alisa Meraz-Fishbein (COLO) 4: 37.50; 2. Kyla Christopher-Moody (COLO) 4:39.70; 4. Olivia brooks (COLO) 4: 40.78; 6. Holly bent (COLO) 4: 45.71; 8. Carley Bennett (COLO) 4:47.50; 10. Anna Schults (COLO) 4: 54.90

100 women hurdles: 1. Eriana Henderson (COLO) 14.02; 2. Chipmunk Badal (COLO) 14.14; 3. Avery mcmullen (COLO) 14.17; 5. Reese renz (COLO) 14.55; 6. Jada Green (COLO) 14.59; 7. Elise gillett (COLO) 14.60; 8. Valerie Welch (COLO) 14.79; 9. Kara lucyk (COLO) 14.88

400 women’s hurdles: 1. Eriana Henderson (COLO) 59.52; 2. Valerie Welch (COLO) 61.22; 3. Chipmunk Badal (COLO) 61.55; 4. Reese renz (COLO) 62.06 Men 100: 1. Ian gilmore (COLO) 10.72; 2. Mark Perry (COLO) 10.73

200 men: 1. Kelley Stephens (UNAT) 21.53; 2. Tyler williams (COLO) 21.84; 5. Kendal smith (COLO) 22.06

400 men: 1. Ronald sayles (COLO) 47.12; 2. Tyler williams (COLO) 48.01; 3. Kendal smith (COLO) 48.55; 4. Wyatt rhoads (COLO) 51.85; 5. Nick White (COLO) 52.49

800 men: 1. Jonathan horton (COLO) 1: 51.92; 2. Josh ramos (COLO) 1: 52.53; 3. Ryan lindrud (COLO) 1: 54.81

1500 men: 1. John Dressel (COLO) 3: 54.40

110 hurdles men: 1. Liam Mather (UNAT) 14.69; 2. Nick Bianco (COLO) 15.38; 3. Wyatt rhoads (COLO) 15.43

400 hurdles men: 1. Germain Barnes (UNAT) 51.85; 2. Aaron McCoy (COLO) 52.54; 3. Kellen Monestime (COLO) 53.00; 4. Garrett nelson (COLO) 53.60







