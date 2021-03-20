Personal shopper Gab Walker on his style, luxury collectibles and fashion mistakes





What perfume are you wearing?

My Way, a new fragrance from Giorgio Armani. I always get compliments on this. Do you remember a favorite outfit that you wore as a child?

My mom loved to dress me up. My little sister and I were dancers, we wore all kinds of fun outfits designed by my mom and sewn by my aunt. And your worst fashion mistake?

All that looked good in the house but, once I got out, I realized it was too short or too deep. I learned my lesson! Now when I try on a new outfit I will walk, sit, bend over. Being comfortable is so important. If you are uncomfortable you will not feel confident and it will. What was your first fashion moment?

Before working in fashion, I came to Sydney and bought my first luxury purchase, a Cline Trapze bag. I scanned every corner to make sure it was absolute perfection; it was a big investment at the time. It was the start of my passion, or at least my desire, to settle in the luxury fashion space. What’s at the top of your fashion wishlist?

I have an eye on the pieces from the Chanels spring / summer collection.

Is there something you would never wear?

I don’t make ultra-feminine dresses or floral prints. Loading What shoes do you wear most often?

I love Chanel shoes and have a few pairs of them on a loop including classic moccasins and sandals for daddy. Who is your favorite fashion icon?

Lara Worthington: Everything she wears is classic and chic. Also, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: Neutral colors, the way she mixes them up, she always looks amazing. What do you wear on a typical working day?

Usually shorts with a t-shirt or tank top and a blazer. I keep a few pairs of heels in the office for meetings, but otherwise moccasins.

What’s your laid back and laid back Sunday look?

A tracksuit that I like the Hommebody and Les Tien and Yeezy sneakers. If I'm running around for the groceries of life, I want something I'm really comfortable in. Gab Waller is curator of luxury style at Westfield Sydney and Bondi Junction until March 24.

