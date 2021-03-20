Fashion
5 best costume stores in Jacksonville 🥇
Below is a list of the best and major costume stores in Jacksonville. To help you find the best costume stores near you in Jacksonville, we’ve put together our own list based on this list of rating points.
Jacksonvilles Best Suit Shops:
The top rated costume stores in Jacksonville are:
- Jos A. Bank has an extensive collection of men’s suits and clothing with excellent craftsmanship
- Mens Wearhouse offers formal and casual clothing from different brands
- K and G fashion supermarket has a huge collection of casual and formal clothing for men, women and children
- Beau Outfitters offers a wide variety of products for men
- Cheapskate Uptown buys and sells designer clothes at competitive prices
Jos A. Bank
Jos A. Bankhas an extensive collection of suits and men’s clothing with excellent craftsmanship. Their products are generally 20-30% lower than those of other competitors. In addition, their staff has great expertise in men’s clothing. They offer several exclusive lines. This includes 1905, the Voyageur collection and the Signature wedge. There is also a choice of custom suits and tuxedos. In addition, they make sure that the customers are very satisfied. Their displays include suits, sports coats and sweaters. There are also accessories and shoes to choose from.
Products:
costume store
Location:
Address: 950 Marsh Landing Pkwy Ste 340, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Phone: (904) -285-7188
Website: josbank.com/store-locator/jacksonville-beach-fl-436
Comments:
Kristine was helpful and knowledgeable with her assistance of my needs. Also very patient. I had to get a full size tuxedo and ordered, plus she also recommended the latest casual outfit that I also bought after trying on. She is awesome! Allan michael
Mens Wearhouse
Mens Wearhouseoffers formal and casual clothing from different brands. There are also tuxedo rentals. Selections of shoes and accessories are also featured in their shelves. In addition, they have been in the business for over 45 years. They have gained an excellent reputation for their products and services. The products have a 90 day warranty. They really put customer satisfaction first. In addition, they offer free lifetime laundry of all their suits, pants and tuxedos. They also offer free modifications with a one-time charge. A tailoring service is also available 24 hours a day.
Products:
costume shops
Location:
Address: Marketplace, 13141 City Station Dr Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Phone: (904) -696-6162
Website: menswearhouse.com/store-locator/3308
Comments:
Both men and women have been extremely helpful. We were there less than an hour and came out with a nice suit jacket, dress shirt and handkerchief for my husband and my son was measured for his dress for the wedding of our other sons. Overall I would say it was a success. Thanks for the great service! Elizabeth truesdale
K and G fashion supermarket
K and G fashion supermarkethas a huge collection of casual and formal clothing for men, women and children. Their products are guaranteed to be of the highest quality. They display all the latest clothes with the hottest designs. There are also clothes with classic to contemporary styles. In addition, they have friendly staff who help customers. They offer recommendations that help customers choose the best. Included in their inventory are professional suits and sports coats. There are also pants, vests and shoes. For women, there is a huge range of dresses, handbags and jewelry.
Products:
costume shops
Location:
Address: 9340 Arlington Expressway, Regency Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Phone: (904) -724-7244
Website: kgstores.com/kg/store/get/106
Comments:
I haven’t been to K&G Fashion for a long time. But today I was so excited with all of our shopping. Not just because of the great deals we got, but also for finding the right items when they seemed to be the last one left! And the cashier and associates also provided excellent customer service. I look forward to our next visit. Cunedia Cohen
Beau Outfitters
Beau Outfitters offers a wide variety of products for men. They provide a relaxing shopping experience. The products are very functional for everyday use. In addition, their selections are selected to suit the lifestyle of men. They organize each garment to make sure it’s what the men want. There are clothes, accessories and gifts available for sale. Plus, they also flaunt pants, shorts, and swimwear. You also have the choice of t-shirts, buttons and outerwear. Also, they flaunt beautifully designed women’s clothing.
Products:
costume store
Location:
Address: 1972 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Phone: (904) -551-3904
Website: beauoutfitters.com
Comments:
A great collection of clothing combined with fantastic customer service. They went out of their way to get my order to me as quickly as possible. Can’t wait to buy from them again! Austin tired
Cheapskate Uptown
Cheapskate Uptownbuys and sells designer clothes at competitive prices. They buy lightly worn bags, shoes, accessories and clothing. Plus, they display new and used designer items. Some of the brands they carry are Express, Coach, and Michael Kors. These are sold at a fraction of retail prices. In addition, their trained buyers select the items they wish to purchase. They will either make a cash offer or add store credit. In addition, they encourage people to recycle their clothes. This helps to reduce the impact on the environment.
Products:
costume shops
Location:
Address: 10601 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Phone: (904) -438-5258
Website: uptowncheapskate.com/location/jacksonville
Comments:
I always leave satisfied with my purchase and can’t wait to come back. The merchandise is always clean and well stocked. Tell all my friends. Shirley haigler
