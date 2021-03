Manish Malhotras Nooraniyat collection reinvents classics at FDCI x Lakm Fashion Week 2021

The result is a diverse palette of fabrics and colors that oscillate between old world badges and its modern repertoire. The collection, launched in partnership with NEXA, features lehengas, dresses, shararas and kurtas in a color palette that ranges from sherbet hues to high octane metals. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales at Maruti Suzuki, says: As an incredible designer and industry leader, the Manish Malhotras collection beautifully weaves the fleeting nature of time and portrays the joyful celebration of moments. The silhouettes, in particular, have been treated with full attention, from oversized jackets to sculptural dresses on the canvas of pure two-tone silk, dupion silk and gold, organza and fabric. Weve tried an array of new silhouettes, fueled by the need to rewrite the design idea to make sure it isn’t tied to a similar thread of uniformity. Each garment offers a new, individual visual expression that ranges from classic ensembles to the avant-garde take on the new-age appeal, he adds. The looks are adorned with creations from the creators of Manish Malhotra Jewelery, demonstrating her sartorial mastery through pure gold, flat cut diamonds, rubies, pearls and Russian and Zambian emeralds. However, out of respect for the updated consumer priorities of the pandemic era, jewelry takes a lighter note to strike balance with the ensemble it is associated with. The way to go Ask him about the future of fashion, and the designer refrains from making predictions. Having worked in costume design for over thirty years, I’ve learned that the wearer should always come first, and Nooraniyat explores that as we move beyond seasons, occasions, and themes, he says. The sentiment is highlighted in the revised priorities of the luxury consumer in the post-pandemic era. He acknowledges that people may be buying less, but there is added awareness to the process as well as an insightful eye for versatile, seasonless looks. Now is a great time for fashion to break away from the traditional rules of the cycles of retail, design and operation and operate in a relatively cohesive fashion that brings an individual’s personality to life by sticking to the singular aesthetic of the wearer, he thinks.

