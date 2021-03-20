Vanderpump Rules pregnant Brittany Cartwright shows off baby bump in tight dress after telling trolls to ‘rot in hell’





Pregnant VANDERPUMP Rules star Brittany Cartwright showed off her round belly in a tight dress. The TV personality was spotted in Angels after telling the trolls to “rot in hell”. ten Brittany showed off her growing baby bump while checking mail ten The tight dress gave viewers a good look at her baby bump ten Brittany and Jax are expecting their first child together The 32-year-old flaunted her growing baby bump as she wore an olive green bodycon dress while checking her mailbox at the home she shares with her husband. Jax taylor, 41. In addition to accentuating her baby bump, the dress also featured a high slit that allowed for the well done star to show off her legs. Brittany pulled her long hair into a high ponytail, while she pulled together the casual look with black and white sandals. Meanwhile, Jax was seen mowing the lawn while wearing a white hoodie and a black baseball cap. The Vanderpump ruleThe star of her was open with her fans as she anticipates the arrival of her first baby with Jax. ten The dress also showed the legs of the pregnant woman ten Jax was also seen working in the yard ten The couple are expecting their first child together Credit: Instagram While Brittany seems comfortable with her growing bump, a number of trolls have criticized her on social media and even put the expectant mother to shame. Brittany, who married Jax in 2019, has always stood firm and stood up for herself throughout the pregnancy. Earlier this month, Brittany slammed a troll who criticized her pregnant and “disgusting” “belly skin”. In response to photos of the Bravo star maternity session, one reviewer wrote: “That belly button scares me.” ten Brittany slammed troll for calling her female body ‘rude’ Credit: Brittany / Instagram ten She called the review ‘disgusting’ “So they should have smoothed the skin on her stomach because it made me sick.” Brittany called out the hater by posting the review of her stories and called their opinion “disgusting.” Next to a screenshot of the comment, she wrote: “Millions of women have stretch marks like me and we should be proud !! “Comments like this woman’s are part of why we are so ashamed when we should feel beautiful !! “It’s so gross that people think it’s okay to comment on things like that.” ten Brittany tried to stay positive throughout her pregnancy Credit: Instagram Brittany Cartwright Live Blog ON THE SONG The Voice Final 2021 UK LIVE: Craig Eddie favorite to win this year’s show LADY IN RED The Voice UK’s Emma Willis drives fans crazy in plunging gown for show finale Exclusive HARVEST ON TRACK Reality star Katie Price’s son Harvey explores his passion for trains SECOND ROUND Images of Oprah’s interview bombarded by Meghan and Harry could be released by ITV PIERS PRESSURE Petitions begging Piers Morgan to return to GMB get 360,000 signatures ‘rank’ Gogglebox fans are horrified when they find out how dirty Giles chair is She then explained her emotions at her changing body, adding, “I’m not going to lie, I cried when I started having stretch marks, but now I know they just show my strength and will be the proof. of my son’s growth. “ “Let’s try to be better and stop spreading hate like this … all women are beautiful, all shapes and sizes, stretch marks or not !!” ten She explained how she felt about her changing body Credit: Instagram / Brittany Vanderpump Rules pregnant Brittany Cartwright’s husband Jax calls star ‘beautiful’ after being body shamed by trolls







