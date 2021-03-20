Maryland’s # 3 Men’s Lacrosse Cruises Beyond Ohio State # 14, 16-8

With a rather small 5-foot-8, 170-pound frame, there’s no doubt goalie Logan McNaney leaves plenty of room between the posts to score. Even so, his stick skills and impressive dexterity make up for his size and make almost every hit difficult.

The state of Ohio learned very quickly how difficult it would be to convert to McNaney. As a stray shot passed the crease and landed at the feet of Buckeye midfielder Connor Cmiel, McNaney left his post and used his stick to gain possession of himself and knocked the ball out of the Cmiel’s birthplace allowing Maryland to begin a transition. opportunity all their own.

His work proved to be complementary to the defense before him. As the defense held the Ohio States offense to a low effort this season and ultimately clinched the Marylands’ fifth victory, McNaney stopped the majority of the shots the Buckeyes took.

Aided once again by defense, Maryland managed to outsmart the Buckeyes for the tenth time ever with a 16-8 victory.

Certainly not our, our best performance, said head coach John Tillman. In some ways, we just didn’t feel like we played really well for long pushes, but I felt our guys were making timely plays. I thought our guys were really tough.

The state of Ohio was predictably greeted by a strong Maryland team with wrinkles to smooth out. However, the issues that plagued the Terps throughout the season weren’t as big as the Buckeyes who fell victim to their lukewarm offense.

Still, Saturday’s competition, like many between the two teams, was an offensive stalemate for much of the first quarter. The Ohio States possessions were calculated and shots were reserved for the last seconds of the shot clock or clear opportunity. During this time, the Marylands possessions were often rushed and ineffective.

Even without the services of Ryan Terefenko, the Buckeyes defense has proven capable of producing a concerted effort to dampen some of the typical Marylands successes in midfield. That was until forward Eric Malever finished in the crease at the end of the first quarter with a jump shot at the feet of the Ohio States goaltender.

The Terps’ 2-1 lead at that point quickly climbed to 5-1 within four minutes. In transition, in man up or on set pieces, the Terrapins began to swing the ball and move the Buckeyes’ defense at their behest and completed nearly every possessions for the period with a score.

As the second quarter began and the game quickly changed its pace, the Buckeyes were seemingly unanswered on either side of the field. On defense they were passed and were deemed susceptible to a higher scheme and set of athletes, on offense it was more of the same, however their game plan didn’t do much to force the problem.

The ball moved but not the Terps defense.

The slow-paced style of play, which is generally an advantageous wrinkle of the Ohio States attack, quickly became a hindrance as Maryland denied possessions with precision.

I think being able to play very methodically and slowly in Ohio state was good for them, but you can’t do that if you’re down, Tillman said.

Before halftime, the Buckeyes took a stand and used a unique two-man opportunity to stop the Marylands’ six points and added another goal to reduce their deficit from 7-1 to 7-3. But the Terps came out of the half with momentum on their side thanks to a convenient goal from forward Daniel Maltz on a timeout. With his toes inches away from the restricted area, Maltz took a pass from forward Logan Wisnauskas and threw a one-shot shot to push the Marylands forward and close the halftime with an 8-3 advantage. .

After halftime, the Buckeyes gained momentum that Maryland couldn’t ignore. With their offense looking incredibly confident and the perfect faceoff success for the first three attempts, Ohio State scored three first goals to keep Maryland on their toes. And despite a two-goal response from defenseman John Geppert and forward Jared Bernhardt, the Terps would still go through the third quarter in search of a score as Ohio State comfortably returned to the game, reducing the Marylands advance to three.

If you give a team that many more opportunities, the good teams are going to take advantage, Tillman said.

In the end, the Buckeyes’ late game efforts, formidable as they were, were not as impactful as the home side would have liked. The defensive work in the first half produced an uphill battle that Ohio State failed to bring to fruition. Five goals in the last half weren’t enough. The Terps responded with a 6-1 run in the fourth quarter to put the Buckeyes on the sidelines for good.

Three things to know

1. Maryland avoided a slow start. The Ohio States’ offensive style of play, coupled with their faceoff victories, took a long time off the clock, but when Maryland got the possession, the Terps took some superb shots out of the clock. at times and rarely committed turnovers. This was especially evident in the second quarter as the Terps ran away to score five times with nine shots on goal. Their dominance weakened significantly in the third, when the Buckeyes made a strong push for the tie.

2. Logan McNaney had a strong afternoon. After being tasked with reaching the goal against one of the nation’s deadliest offenses at Rutgers, McNaney rebounded with a powerful performance. He landed a 57% save percentage with 11 saves and helped round out the defense’s efforts with a little work in the clearances.

Whether it’s a clearance or a reversal of a path or an exit and a loose ball … I think the guys in front [McNaney] just feel very confident when he’s in the bowl, Tillman said.

3. Maryland did not have its usual success in the third quarter. In their first four games, the Terps beat their opponents 19-3. They were outclassed for the first time this year in the third quarter 4-2. It was likely a combination of Terps complacency and improved Ohio States confidence and offensive effort, but it turned out to be inconsequential.

We just have to dig defensively, and then all realize offensively that we have to be careful because if we were to play this sloppy our defense is going to be gassed, Tillman said.