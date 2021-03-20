Georgia earn first SEC victory over Tennessee





The SEC opener in Georgia didn’t. It’s going well Friday night but the Bulldogs bounced back on Saturday with a 5-4 win over No.13 Tennessee. UGA is now 14-4 on the year and 1-1 in the SEC game. It looked like the Bulldogs could be heading for a 0-2 championship start at the start of Saturday’s game. Tennessee cleared a pair of runs in the lead with starting pitcher Ryan Webb forced to throw 41 shots. Only one of the points was won as volunteer point guard Liam Spence reached on a mistake to start the game. Webb settled in and followed that dicey first with 3.2 scoring frames. Georgia shortstop Cole Tate brought the team to a point in the third inning with a sacrificed volley to center field that scored Shane Marshall. The Bulldogs then earned an RBI brace from left fielder Riley King and an RBI single from first baseman Chaney Rodgers in the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Vol third baseman Jake Rucker tipped things over in his team’s direction at the next half with a two-run home run that gave Tennessee a 4-3 lead. Georgia came down in order at the end of the seventh and made a little noise in the eighth to no avail. It was not until the end of the ninth that the Diamond Dogs were able to cash. King led the way with a field single followed by Rogers reaching base on a pitcher’s error as he tried to sacrifice the runner. With runners in the first and second row with no outs, Marshall came in and defeated them in the second and third row with just one try. Midfielder Ben Anderson moved on to the next flat and came out first. Until their last withdrawal, the Bulldogs had tremendous success from Tate, who made a left single. He led both King and Rogers to secure the 5-4 victory. “We have a few guys, Cole and Chaney Rogers are guys who are perfect examples,” said interim head coach Scott Daeley. “They both have a hit on the day and both are huge hits. These two don’t often waste hits. Usually if they get a hit it’s scoring a tie or winning run or maybe even start a rally. You need your older guys to win games like this and they did it today. “ Ben Harris took the victory for Georgia by pitching Tennessee sitting in order in the eight and ninth innings. This has brought him to 2-0 this season. Redmond Walsh takes the loss for the Flights. Georgia lost the first game of the series Friday by a score of 11-6 after falling behind 9-0 in the first four innings and walking 12 volunteer batters. The rubber game of the series will take place on Sunday. The first pitch is set for 1 p.m. at Foley Field.







