Her strawberry dress season again Which celebrities wore the famous dress?





With spring and warmer weather just around the corner, the infamous strawberry dress that rocked TikTok and Instagram last year and quickly became a midlife fashion trend is making a comeback on social media. Plus-size model Tess Holliday first rocked the inflatable pink tulle dress, covered in sparkling strawberries, at the Grammys in January 2020. Here’s a little more on the ever-iconic dress, as well as who wore it and some of the designers other fanciful. dresses in addition to Holliday. Tess Holliday at the 2020 Grammys | David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Lirika Matoshi designed the iconic strawberry dress The infamous head-turning strawberry dress was designed by Lirika Matoshi, a Kosovo-born designer who lived through the Kosovo war. She moved to New York City hoping to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology, but set up her own studio instead. Matoshis pieces are hyper-feminine, eye-catching, and often filled with tulle, dramatic silhouettes, ruffles, fruity and floral patterns, and sequins. The strawberry midi dress, still available on Matoshis website and sells for $ 490, took off like a TikTok dress at the start of COVID-19. Social media influencers couldn’t buy the piece and produce the fitting videos fast enough. Fools have proliferated online as DIY designers tried their best to mimic signature details of the dress such as sparkly strawberries, puffed sleeves, and pink waist ties. Credited for influencing social media trends like cottagecore and princesscore, the strawberry dress caught the sense of whimsy and escape from the 40s. A strawberry shirt and even strawberry masks followed the initial viral sensation. Tess Holliday | David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Tess Holliday Holliday turned heads with the strawberry dress for the first time at the 2020 Grammys. Vogue Later named the piece the summer dress, the body-positive plus-size model was first criticized for her fashion choice. According to Seduce, she called the apparent hypocrisy, writing on Instagram in August 2020, I love how this dress put me on the worst dressed lists when I wore it in January to the Grammys, but now a bunch of skinny ppl wore her on TikTok everyone cares. To sum up: our society hates fat people, especially when we are winning. Busy child of Phillips, Birdie Phillips busy Freaks and Geeks, Cougar Town, and Dawsons Creek the celebrity shared a stunning snapshot of her eldest child, Birdie, wearing a strawberry dress to celebrate their 12th birthdaye birthday in September 2020. Germaine tan Germaine Tan, well-known DJ in Singapore and host of Singapore’s No.1 music station, 987FM, shared a photoshoot of herself in Matoshis’ most famous design in March 2021. Elle King and Dierks Bentley at the 2017 Grammys | Steve Granitz / WireImage Elle King Singer / songwriter Elle King donned an eye-catching flower crown and flower-embellished dress designed by Matoshi for the 2017 Grammys. Joey King in 2019 | Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images Joey king Joey King from The kissing booth has partnered with Matoshi on more than one occasion. She wore another of Matoshis’ most popular dresses, the Hearty Dress, to the 2019 HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassadors Party in West Hollywood. RELATED: Why Was YouTuber Gabi DeMartino Suspended From OnlyFans? Bella thorne Bella Thorne, a former Disney Channels star Shake it turned Her him director, social media influencer and OnlyFans model, also wore the Hearty dress in a Valentine’s Day video with her boyfriend, Benjamin Mascolo. Dua Lipa Three-time Grammy winner Dua Lipa has sported sparkling and ornate matoshi fishnets at several performances.







