Day 2: of the FDCI Lakme Fashion Week 2021







Honoring the ethics of the fashion industry by creating designs through the representation of sustainability in their collections, LFW x FDCI Day 2 was a day to remember. With the aim of keeping traditions alive, this day saw amazing collaborations that reinforce the ideals of fashion. Opening the day with a bang it featured R | Elan “Fashion for Earth” presenting the biggest sustainable fashion award in association with the United Nations Environment Program. The designers have achieved the initiation of transforming the fashion ecosystem and enhancing sustainability through the challenge of circular design using the best sustainable methods possible, ranging from recycled denims to zero waste clothing. This was followed by PETA India’s incredible showcase of looks ranging from formal to casual, highlighting the versatility of vegan clothing. The Cocccon label did not disappoint by showcasing stunning summer styles colored in vibrant hues, making the style quotient high. Their durable clothing certainly gave us a glimpse into the futuristic era to come. The three collections presented by All About India were a spectacular addition to the second day, all swearing by the rules of sustainability. Chola from Sohaya Misra beautifully presented her simple and complicated black and white clothes. Shyam Shetty’s Pranav Mishra and Huemn played with definitions of luxury by showcasing their stylish unisex collection with silhouettes that complimented all genres alike. Khanijo’s collection was also imbued with unisex clothing, highlighting the use of natural fabrics in beautiful colors inspired by nature. The Payal Pratap collection was a sight to see with the clothes bringing bold hues into silhouettes that were meant to ignite a sense of nostalgia and introspection. The collection ranged from sari dresses to checked jackets. Experimenting with contemporary silhouettes, the authenticity of Ritu Kumar shone and provided a perfect end to the day with a collection of striking floral prints with a touch of sophistication. Day 2 of the LFW x FDCI managed to give us a glimpse of how the industry is venturing into sustainable and ethical garment production techniques while staying true to their origins. Read also: Day 1 of LFW X FDCI









What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos