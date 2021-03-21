Men’s lacrosse: Late Norwich can’t stand loss to Pilgrims





Photo of Chandler Mosher ’21

HENNIKER, NH. – The Norwich University men’s lacrosse team failed to convert a late two-goal lead into a hotly contested 10-8 non-conference loss to New England College on Saturday afternoon at Don Melander Field. The loss was the Cadets’ 22nd straight loss to the Pilgrims, with the last eight games decided by three goals or less. After the game, the Pilgrims drop to 1-1 over the year, while the Cadets drop to 1-1. Norwich got off to a bad start, dropping the game’s first three goals to end up 3-0 after just five minutes. A corrective cadet timeout appeared to rectify the style of play in favor of the visitors. After a lot of jockeying in midfield, Norwich was able to exert some of his offensive firepower that had been evident in his first game in his freshman year. Mitchell McKay (Lynnfield, Massachusetts) found the back of the net on a self-help effort to reduce the lead to 3-1. The Cadet Graduate Jack Anzalone (Ridgewood, NJ) would score for his sixth goal of the season a few minutes later to end the quarter at 3-2. After giving up the first goal of the second quarter, Norwich found their late stride again as the Caddies tied the score at 4-4 with a pair of junior goals. Parker Campbell (Rockaway, NJ) and Anzalone. The teams drew defensively over the next 12 minutes with neither team able to generate a decisive attack until the cadets scored with five minutes left in the third to claim their first lead in the game. match. First-year student Jack Haley (Falkville, Ala.) demonstrated some skillful dodging amid the Pilgrim’s defense to score on an unassisted effort. Minutes later, the Cadets scored again for a 6-4 lead in what would be their biggest of the game. Anzalone used a pass from McKay to tear up his third goal of the game. The Pilgrims fought until the end of the third quarter to tie the game at 6-6. Norwich hit the first in the fourth quarter scoring on an unassisted McKay scramble for a 7-6 lead with eight minutes remaining. NEC would score three straight to take a 9-7 lead with just over four minutes to go. About a minute later, Campbell struck again to reduce the lead to one with three minutes left, but the Caddies were unable to produce more scoring opportunities as NEC would have the ball until last horn to seal the fate of the cadets. Mark Pasquariello recorded 12 saves in victory for NEC, when he was a junior Andrew Morgan (Derry, NH) recorded eight saves for Norwich. Norwich received multi-goal matches from Anzalone, Campbell and McKay, with Anzalone picking up a hat trick. Norwich received good defensive play from senior Sean Wallace () and freshman Mason McMahon who combined for seven induced turnovers. The cadets head home for their next game as the team plays host to Saint Joseph’s of Maine on Saturday at 1 p.m.







