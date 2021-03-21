Kentucky wins dramatically over Mizzou

LEXINGTON, Ky. Cam Hill only came on in the ninth inning, didn’t have an official hit, put out, or even an official at bat, but pushed Kentucky to a spectacular 5-4 win. over the Missouri Saturday afternoon in Kentucky. Proud Park, winning a series victory on the opening weekend of the Southeastern Conference.

Hill, a junior outfielder in a red shirt, came on as a top defensive substitute in the ninth inning before taking the lead from the bottom half by removing the helmet. After convincing UK coaches and head coach Nick Mingione that he was not injured, he quickly placed second on a passed ball and stole third to sit 90 feet from victory. When Lukas Veinbergs threw wide receiver Chad McDaniels’ glove at Kirk Liebert and headed for the Missouri dugout, Hill ran home, sliding through home plate with a headfirst slide to score the game winner.

He was carrying a ball in his head, Mingione said. Then his speed totally impacted the game. He steals the third then a ball barely passes the catcher and he scores and we win the game with his legs. Totally impacted the game.

Hill, known to be a serious, jack-of-all-trades teammate, didn’t shy away from taking the shot and clinching Cats’ first victory since John Rhodes left to defeat Murray State on March 4, 2020.

I saw it come out of his hands and towards (my head) and said I wasn’t going to move, Hill said.

The victory took the UK to 13-3 overall and 2-0 in the SEC for just the third time in the past 15 seasons. They’ll be looking to get a sweep on Sunday, which would be the league’s first sweep since winning three from Tennessee on May 12-14, 2017.

The victory on Saturday was not easy but showed resilience. The Cats fell 3-0 in the second inning before leveling an inning later, punctuated by Austin Schultz coming home on dead ground to receiver by TJ Collett. Schultz later saved a potential run with a diving catch in central field.