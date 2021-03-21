The Voice UK’s Emma Willis drives fans crazy in plunging red dress for series finale





THE Voice UK’s Emma Willis drove viewers crazy tonight in a plunging red dress. The presenter looked sensational in the floor-length maxi dress in the show’s tense finale on ITV. Get all the latest news from The Voice 2021 finale… 4 The Voice UK host Emma Willis stunned in a red dress tonight Credit: Rex Viewers took to Twitter to praise Emma, ​​44, and her sleek look, as one put it: “Damn Emma” Another wrote on the site: “Emma looks like a snack” As one more delirious: “EMMA LOOKS SO PRETTY” The Voice host spoke about talent shows in an interview with The Sun, and admitted they won’t be creating huge stars anymore because “those days are over.” 4 Emma hosts The Voice UK finale tonight 4 The star was on fire for the final Credit: Rex In an exclusive interview, the 44-year-old said: I love finding talented, singing people because I look like a cat when I sing. So I’m in awe of people who have good voices. The coaches tried to blackmail me once. It wasn’t going to happen. If I sang people would literally run away. Can you imagine me singing in front of Tom Jones? Her karaoke song of choice? Living on a Bon Jovi prayer, you really have to go. If I’m in the evening, I think I’m pretty good. But only I think that. 4 Bethzienna Williams (left) and Molly Hocking, who won The Voice UK 2019, with Emma Credit: Rex Features It’s a crowd pleaser. Everyone joins in and they can’t really hear what you sound like. This is my best thing. No winner has pocketed a No1 single yet, unlike former Pop Idol and The X Factor champions. Emma said: I think the days of JLS and One Direction and the success they got from that kind of show are long gone. In the chair with Emma Willis as she reveals her trusted beauty secrets NOSE LOOKING BACK Charlotte Crosby says she’s glad she got rid of the ‘hook’ in her nose PREFERRED VOICE Who won The Voice 2021? SCOT TO WIN Meet The Voice 2021 winner Craig Eddie WINNER’S VOICE Craig Eddie of The Voice UK crowned winner of moving series finale SING WITH GRACE Everything you need to know about Grace Holden, finalist for the Voice 2021 If success is to get a No1 (record), that’s one thing. But a lot of people want to make music a living and that doesn’t necessarily mean to top the charts. It depends on how you measure success. Many people on the show have gone on to make music their careers. “







