Softball claims first 5-2 fashion game Saturday night on UNF

FORT MYERS, Florida. The FGCU softball team (13-10, 4-0 ASUN) opened the three-game series against North Florida (10-11, 2-2 ASUN) by taking Game 1, 5-2, on Saturday evening at the FGCU softball complex.
“We played very well in all three parts of the game today,” said the head coach David Deiros. “Our fourth of three races was monstrous tonight and made a difference. Overall I’m happy with our performance and ready to come back for two more on Sunday afternoon.”
On offense, the Eagles registered 11 hits for the second time this season, producing four hits at the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings scored in each frame.
Both teams were scoreless until the end of three points in FGCU’s fourth. Marissa Mesiemore (Bushnell, Fla. / South Sumter HS) held UNF without a hitting for four innings. In this bottom of the fourth, Taylor Bauman (Jacksonville, FL / Atlantic Coast HS) slammed a first single in the middle Arielle fears (Melbourne Beach, FL / Melbourne HS) would come in and run. Two hitters later, Farley callaghan (Ponte Vedra, Fla / Ponte Vedra HS) chose to place the riders in the corners with one out Ashley hayes (Naples, Fla. / Barron Collier HS) came on as a pinch runner.
Following an indoor pop fly, Emily estroff (Coconut Creek, FL / Coral Springs Charter / Villanova) laced one up in the middle for the RBI. Johneisha rowe (Avon Park, Fla./Sebring HS) walked to load the bags which allowed McKenna Batterton (Norco, Calif. / Eleanor Roosevelt HS) to step in and hit a two-run single on the left field line.
The UNF responded with two points at the top of the fifth, but the FGCU added additional insurance at the bottom of the sixth. Rowe picked and stole second place with one away as another single from Batterton, this time from the right side, brought Rowe home. Then the reigning ASUN player of the week Reedy davenport (St, Johns, Fla. / Bartram Trail HS) roped a left double for the RBI.
In the seventh, Sarah lawton (Waterbury, Conn./Holy Cross HS / FSW) entered the lead for the sixth time, prompted three pop flies to shut the door at UNF, collecting his first save of the season and second career save with FGCU . She was perfect in her two heats of work, not allowing any stroke, walk or run over 17 lengths.
Mesiemore gets the victory at 7-4. She pitched five innings and scattered three hits on two runs while walking one and putting out two.
At home plate, Batterton finished his night 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Davenport (RBI) and Rowe (SB) each finished 2-for-3.
following
The FGCU closes the series on Sunday afternoon with the first doubles match starting at 1 p.m.
ASUN
South Division
|Location
|Team
|A SUN
|Overall
|1.
|FGCU
|4-0
|13-10
|2.
|Jacksonville
|3-2
|15-7
|3.
|North florida
|2-2
|10-11
|4.
|Stetson
|0-5
|4-11
North Division
|Location
|Team
|A SUN
|Overall
|1.
|Northern Alabama
|5-0
|16-4
|2.
|Freedom
|3-0
|21-9
|3.
|Kennesaw State
|2-1
|9-12
|4.
|Lipscomb
|1-4
|10-12
|5.
|Bellarmine
|0-6
|4-16
Recent results (Saturday March 20)
# 7 State of Florida def. Kennesaw State, 11-0
Liberty def. Bellarmine, 3-0 and 2-0
Jacksonville won. Stetson, 6-1 and 8-0
Kennesaw State won. # 22 Auburn, 2-0
North Alabama def. Lipscomb, 4-3 and 8-2
Upcoming games (Sunday March 21)
# 7 Florida State vs Kennesaw State (11 a.m., Auburn, Ala.)
Stetson @ Jacksonville (1 p.m.)
North Alabama @ Lipscomb (2 p.m.)
Kennesaw State @ # 22 Auburn (5 p.m.)
TO FOLLOW
For up-to-date information on the FGCU softball program, follow on Twitter @FGCU_Softball and Instagram at fgcusoftball and stay tuned on FGCUAthletics.com.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to reach our most recent goal – a $ 10 million campaign to meet the needs of student-athletes for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition, strength and strength. conditioning as well as the department’s needs for facility expansion and improvement as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and the goal of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generates Excellence for Life. Join our team and pledge your donation today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
COACH DEIROS
The founding father of FGCU softball, David Deirosis in his 19th season as head coach. Hired in 2001 to build the program out of the dirt, Deiros has since guided the Eagles to a 674-355-3 (.655), going 151-90 (.626) at ASUN, having 14 seasons with a record wins, and nine campaigns with 35 wins. Deiros is a former head coach of 1998 Florida State Lely High School in Naples and is the founding head coach of the 1999 District Champion / 2001 Regional Finalist at Gulf Coast High School in Naples.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have combined to win an incredible 85-conference regular season and tournament titles in just 13 seasons at the Division I level. Additionally, in just nine seasons of DI playoff eligibility, the Eagles brought together 39 teams or individuals competing in NCAA Championships. Seven FGCU programs have achieved a national top 25 ranking in their respective sports, including women’s basketball (# 24, 2019-20) and men’s football (2018, 2019) and women’s football (2018 ) as three of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Greens and Blues posted a sixth place among the best in the department in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and the top 100 nationally, ahead of several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018-19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven teams in Florida state won the NCAA Public Recognition Award for their Academic Progress Rate (APR) in their sport and had the highest percentage. high of teams thus honored from these two groups on each. for the past three years. The FGCU also collectively achieved a record 3.46 GPA in class in the Spring 2020 semester and outperformed the general undergraduate population of the University for 22 consecutive semesters. The Fall 2019 and Spring 2020 semesters each have saw another milestone passed, with all 15 programs reaching a level of 3.0 or -Superior GPA Team. The Eagles also achieved a historic 7,200 volunteer hour record in 2017, being recognized as one of two finalists for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
