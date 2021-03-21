Softball claims first 5-2 fashion game Saturday night on UNF

Next game: North florida 03/21/2021 | 1:00 p.m.

FORT MYERS, Florida. The FGCU softball team (13-10, 4-0 ASUN) opened the three-game series against North Florida (10-11, 2-2 ASUN) by taking Game 1, 5-2, on Saturday evening at the FGCU softball complex.

“We played very well in all three parts of the game today,” said the head coach David Deiros . “Our fourth of three races was monstrous tonight and made a difference. Overall I’m happy with our performance and ready to come back for two more on Sunday afternoon.”

On offense, the Eagles registered 11 hits for the second time this season, producing four hits at the bottom of the fourth and sixth innings scored in each frame.

Both teams were scoreless until the end of three points in FGCU’s fourth. Marissa Mesiemore (Bushnell, Fla. / South Sumter HS) held UNF without a hitting for four innings. In this bottom of the fourth, Taylor Bauman (Jacksonville, FL / Atlantic Coast HS) slammed a first single in the middle Arielle fears (Melbourne Beach, FL / Melbourne HS) would come in and run. Two hitters later, Farley callaghan (Ponte Vedra, Fla / Ponte Vedra HS) chose to place the riders in the corners with one out Ashley hayes (Naples, Fla. / Barron Collier HS) came on as a pinch runner.

Following an indoor pop fly, Emily estroff (Coconut Creek, FL / Coral Springs Charter / Villanova) laced one up in the middle for the RBI. Johneisha rowe (Avon Park, Fla./Sebring HS) walked to load the bags which allowed McKenna Batterton (Norco, Calif. / Eleanor Roosevelt HS) to step in and hit a two-run single on the left field line.

The UNF responded with two points at the top of the fifth, but the FGCU added additional insurance at the bottom of the sixth. Rowe picked and stole second place with one away as another single from Batterton, this time from the right side, brought Rowe home. Then the reigning ASUN player of the week Reedy davenport (St, Johns, Fla. / Bartram Trail HS) roped a left double for the RBI.

In the seventh, Sarah lawton (Waterbury, Conn./Holy Cross HS / FSW) entered the lead for the sixth time, prompted three pop flies to shut the door at UNF, collecting his first save of the season and second career save with FGCU . She was perfect in her two heats of work, not allowing any stroke, walk or run over 17 lengths.

Mesiemore gets the victory at 7-4. She pitched five innings and scattered three hits on two runs while walking one and putting out two.

At home plate, Batterton finished his night 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs. Davenport (RBI) and Rowe (SB) each finished 2-for-3.

The FGCU closes the series on Sunday afternoon with the first doubles match starting at 1 p.m.

