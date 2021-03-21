Cowgirls close Mizuno Classic explosively





STILL WATER Oklahoma State softball has improved to 23-4 this season with wins 5-2 and 13-0 over Wichita State and Kansas City. In the game one of the doubles, Carrie Eberle started in the circle for the Cowgirls and pitched a full game to claim his eighth win of the season. Eberle didn’t allow any earned runs and stoked five Shockers in the win. Offensively in the first game, Chyenne factor led the Cowgirls with three hits and three RBIs. Sydney pennington (2 for 3, 2 RBIs) also launched his fourth home run of the season. In the second game, Kelly maxwell got the ball in the circle for OSU. Maxwell struck out nine Kansas City batters in four innings of work and allowed no runs. Maxwell went 9-1 on the season with the win. Savannah evans came to close the match in the fifth set. Evans allowed only one hit and struck one out. Nine different Cowgirls achieved success in Game 2, with Kiley naomi (2 for 2, RBI) and Chelsea alexander (2 in 2, 2 points scored) paving the way for OSU. Oklahoma State regained power, scoring six runs in the second inning and seven runs in the third. Five cowgirls (Naomi, Alysen Febrey , Hayley busby , Taylor tuck , Avery hobson ) has hit home runs including Tuck, who threw his first career home run, a grand slam in left field. Hobson also hit his first career homer in the second win of the day. The Cowgirls are scheduled to be back at Cowgirl Stadium on Wednesday, March 24. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

