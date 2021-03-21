Men’s tennis take season opener against FDU-Florham





Next match: at the University of Alvernia 03/27/2021 | 1:00 p.m. HOBOKEN, NJ (March 20, 2021) In their first game in more than a calendar year, the Stevens Institute of Technology men’s tennis team opened the 2021 campaign in style, dropping just 18 points overall, en route to a 9-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham Campus in a non-conference match at the Stevens tennis courts. Playing for the first time since March 7, 2020 and for the first time at home since February 29, 2020, Stevens captured all three doubles steals, while winning all six singles matches going 1-0 this season, while that FDU dropped to 0-1. The game is the first of two meetings between the Ducks and the Devils this season, the second of which will count towards the MAC Freedom standings, and will be played in mid-April. Today’s competition was the first meeting between the programs since April 8, 2008. Dating back to the 2003-04 season, the Ducks have won four of the last five meetings between the teams. Interestingly, four of the last five meetings were held in Hoboken. “Today has been a great day for the Ducks,” said head coach Steve gachko . “It’s been over a year since we competed together. Today was a total team effort with all the guys scoring a point for the 9-0 win. We can’t wait to get back to work Monday and keep improving every day. “ Playing together for the first time since May 11, 2019, seniors Keegan Morris and Gabriel Sifuentes opened the scoring with an 8-2 victory over JT Murray and FDU’s Brandon Schwartz in the second double. Juniors Mark Pabalan and Garrett kincaid clinched the second victory of the day with an 8-2 victory at No.3 doubles and junior Marc Feliu and first year Aashi kulakarni completed the trio of 8-2 wins with their victory over Jacob Mostoller and Zach Puccia in the first double. The No.1 doubles victory marked Kulakami’s college debut. Playing at No.3 in singles, Feliu took a straight set victory over Mostoller for his third straight singles victory dating back to last season. Senior Mark Kanevsky clinched his first win of the year categorically, shutting out JT Murray in the fourth single for the decisive victory. Kulakarni also claimed a singles victory in his first collegiate match, edging Neall D’Arnado 6-2, 6-1 in the second single. Morris lost just one point in a straight-line victory (6-0, 6-1) over Puccia in first place to push the Ducks lead to seven. First year Adam borowczak made his college debut, edging Brandon Schwartz 6-3, 6-0 in the singles and juniors fifth Brian li debuted the season in the sixth singles, dropping just two points as they beat Tyler Schacher in straight sets to provide the final margin of victory. following: The Ducks travel to Reading, Pa. For a non-conference clash with Alvernia University on March 27. It is believed to be the first meeting between the programs. Please note that all event times, dates and opponents are subject to change and fans are not permitted to attend Middle Atlantic Conference sporting events. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

