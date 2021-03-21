Domain sale





The imperfect seams of the yellow rompers during the real estate sale had no cash value. They simply had sufficient sentimental value to warrant keeping them long after the little boy had his own children. The undress reminded me of the red rompers I made for my own son. As I struggled to button the suspenders, he squirmed to get down and go play. He didn’t care what he was wearing. He wanted to run and play. I’m sure similar memories kept the deceased seamstress from donating or destroying the rompers. She had made them. His son had worn them. They meant a lot to her. I bought them for the story of the love she sewn for them. At another estate sale, I discovered a size four ruffled cherry red dress with a ruffled white apron: the only children’s item of clothing in a closet crammed with women’s clothing. This perfect Christmas princess dress even had a simple white cotton slip with a white embroidered flower on it. No little girl had worn this outfit for decades. Just like no one had worn the pale yellow ruffled dress that fit my daughter almost forty years ago. I hid it somewhere. Nostalgia preserves clothes well beyond their useful time. I bought the red ruffle dress and the apron. It spoke to me like paintings spoke to art lovers. The image of the child who once wore the tiny outfits persists. A similar, nostalgic image persisted when my cousin gave me a tiny pair of leather high top shoes my dad wore in the 1930s. Years ago my grandma tied those brown laces in secure knots before. to let him go and play. He ran. He played. He got too big for the shoes. My father passed away over ten years ago. His baby shoes are sticking around to remind us of him and my grandmother. The feeling of nostalgia gets me in trouble during real estate sales. The rubbish of decades of memories attracts me. I read dishes, linens, furniture, knick-knacks and decor, each hinting at a person’s unique story. Some have kept everything, changing little over the years. Others evolve over the years. At a sale, a family member recalls, she loved to entertain and set a table with linens, fine china and silverware. In recent years, she has used paper plates and napkins and plastic utensils. According to the price tags on everything, no one in the family intended to carry on the tradition of elaborate table arrangements. Changing preferences is why another sale featured the 1940s teen book, Your Manners are Shows. I discovered it in a corner where someone had stored it a long time ago. I put it on my stack of must have this. I consider it a good reference book on the expectations of the years leading up to my birth and a stark contrast to acceptable behavior today. Sometimes an item for sale reflects good intentions that died out after writing the check for the blank set of classical literature relegated to the bottom shelf; the never-opened records, tapes and DVDs or the dusty 60-year-old dress with the price tag attached. With each sale, I catch a glimpse of past activities, interests and memories of another family from the days when their now adult children blithely wore what Mom gave them to wear, read popular books back then, or played with them. now long neglected toys. Parents’ memories of a child’s difficult times fade; clothes and toys stay with memories of the good times by wearing the sweet little outfit, playing with a favorite toy or reading a book. We cannot go back. We can hold the rompers and remember. Joan Hershberger is a former editor of the El Dorado News-Times and author of Twenty Gallons of Milk and other El Dorado News-Times articles.

