



Montana State Opens 2021 Outdoor Track Season in Style at Hornet Invitational

Montana State put in an outstanding performance in its first outdoor track competition in two years on Saturday, winning the men’s and women’s team titles and 11 individual championships at the Hornet Invitational in Sacramento, Calif. MSU Head Coach Lyle weese was happy with his team’s performance, but was happier just to compete. “It was great to have an outdoor track and field competition,” said former Bobcat All-America. “The student-athletes had great energy, were ready to go and started the season really well.” In a meet-and-greet featuring the West Coast powers of Stanford, Sacramento State, and San Jose State, the Bobcats were endemic in remote events. On the women’s side, Camila Noe broke the school record in the 5,000 meters with a score of 16: 25.20 and led a 1-2-4 in that event. Alexi Kyro and Gillian maness clinched the first two places in the 3000 meter steeplechase. At men’s, I am Perrin and Matthew Richtman finished 1-2 in the men’s 5,000 meters, while Duncan Hamilton led a 1-2-3 MSU finish in the men’s steeplechase. Carla Nicosia tied Erin Jones Graf’s school record in the triple jump with a score of 40-3.25 to lead MSU’s effort in the field events. Three Bobcat Women ( Madi Arneson , 2nd, Zoe waddell , 3rd, and Kyle Bush, 6e) finished in the top six of the discus, while Kylie christiansen and Zoe waddell finished 4-5 in the hammer throw. In the male discus, Ethan Saberhagen , Carter slade and Alec nehring finished 1-2-4. Three Bobcats finished in the top five in the men’s and women’s javelin throw, competing live for the first time since 2019. Sprinter Damien nelson had an excellent performance, winning the men’s 100m and finishing second in the 200. Macy white was second in the women’s 100 meters. Montana State returns to the track in Missoula next week in the Al Manual Invitational. “We look forward to competing next weekend in Missoula and working for the Big Sky Outdoor Track and Field Championships,” Weese said. Bobcat results are below, and full results are attached WOMEN’S TEAM RANKING: 1) State of Montana 132, 1) Stanford 132, 3) State of San Jose 95, 4) State of Sacramento 87, 5) UC Davis 68

100 WOMEN: 2) Macy white 12.02

200 WOMEN: 8) Macy white 25.47, 9) Morgan evans 25.57

100 HURDLES FOR WOMEN: 2) Morgan evans 2:00 p.m., 3) Evelyn adams 14.50, 4) Elena Carter 14.55

STEEPLECHASE 3000 WOMEN: 1) Alexi Kyro 10: 44,94, 2) Gillian maness 10: 56.02

5000 WOMEN: 1) Camila Noe 16:25, 20, 2) Mya Dube 17: 17,81, 4) Alex moore 17:41.72

WOMEN’S HAMMER: 4) Kylie christiansen 158-8, 5) Zoe waddell 158-5

WOMEN’S DISCUS: 2) Madi Arneson 146-9, 3) Zoe waddell 143-0, 6) Kyla bush 130-0, 11) Jordan fink 114-10

SHOT PUT FOR WOMEN: 9) Kyla bush 37-10.5

JAVELIN FOR WOMEN: 3) Celestia hammond 149-5, 4) Carley Vonheeder 145-6, 5) Kylie christiansen 122-2

LONG JUMP WOMEN: 3) Evelyn adams 17-9, 6) Elena Carter 17-4.25, 7) Hannah hicks 17-2.75, 8) Alexandera Hellenberg 17-2, 9) Lucy corbett 17-0.75, 10) Twila reovan 16-10.5, 14) A’Lena Chaney 16-2.25

WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP: 3) Carla Nicosia 40-3.25, 8) A’Lena Chaney 37-1.25, 9) Twila reovan 36-11

WOMEN’S POLE: 3) Alexandra Hellenberg 11-5.75, 4) Maisee Brown 10-11.75

WOMEN’S TOP JUMP: 1) Hannah hicks 4-11.0 MEN’S TEAM RANKING: 1) State of Montana 209, 2) Stanford 105, 2) State of San Jose 105, 4) UC Davis 81, 5) State of Sacramento 45

100 MEN: 1) Damien nelson 10.64, 7) Casey gunlikson 11.02, 10) Will prettyman 08.21

200 MEN: 2) Damien nelson 21.79

400 MEN: 11) Will anderson 49.89

800 MEN: 3) Noah majerus 1: 54.70, 5) Cameron Carroll 1: 55.51

5000 MEN: 1) I am Perrin 14: 24.21, 2) Matthew Richtman 14:34.66

100 HURDLES MEN: 2) Henry adams 14.52, 3) Caleb Neth 15.72

400 MEN’S HURDLES: 1) Drake schneider 52,38, 2) Jared schwend 54.75

STEEPLECHASE 3000 FOR MEN: 1) Duncan Hamilton 8: 56.67, 2) Levi taylor 9: 115,42, 3) Isaac schmidt 9:32, 36

RELAY 4 X 400 MEN: 1) Jared schwend , Alex Hershey , Will anderson , Drake schneider 3:16.40

MEN’S HAMMER: 6) Carter slade 156-1, 7) Ethan Saberhagen 153-11

MEN’S DISCUSSION: 1) Ethan Saberhagen 169-0, 2) Carter slade 156-11, 4) Alec nehring 155-4

SHOT PUT FOR MEN: 1) Alec nehring 55-11.75, 3) Carter slade 51 to 9.75, 10) Ethan Saberhagen 45-4.25

JAVELIN FOR MEN: 1) Cantor Coverdell 209-7, 2) Cooper Hoffman 204-3, 3) Brock Winegar 194-1

MEN’S LONG JUMP: 2) Caleb Neth 21-9.5

MEN’S TRIPLE JUMP: 2) Ian fosdick 47-9.25

MEN’S SAILING POLE: 2) Colby Wilson 15-7, 3) Henry adams 14-1.25, 4) Caleb Neth 13-7.25

MEN’S TOP JUMP: 5) Hunter Nicholson 6-2.75 #GoCatsGo

