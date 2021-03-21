Tech wraps the exterior opener tightly

Wes kittley

Texas Tech concluded its first outdoor meet of the season, Abilene Christian’sInvitational, with strong notes.

Lexye Price recorded a great personal best in the 400m hurdles. Price clocked 59.98 for his first time in less than a minute of his career in the event. The time has come to break his previous record of two seconds. It was a lot for the victory in the event.

Big managed by Price ?? Lexye Price runs a two-second PR in the 400H at 59.98 the first sub-minute race of his career ?? pic.twitter.com/QACstcP1nL Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

Peyton ricks continued her year of career with a victory in the women’s 200m. Ricks, who appeared to be racking up RPs throughout his indoor campaign, opened his away season with a 23.97. This is the second fastest legal 200m wind time of her career and matches the time she posted at the Big 12 Outdoor Championships in 2019.

Ricks continue?@peyton_rickssHer career year continues in the great outdoors as she records the second best legal 200m wind of her life. ? 23.97 pic.twitter.com/72g8QP2OSK Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

One of the main highlights of the day was Sara limp , who sprinkled the field with a 53.89. While it’s not a great time for the senior fifth year, Saturday marked Limp’s first outdoor race since 2018, where she was an All-American on the Tech 4×400 relay. Limp suffered a hamstring injury at the 2019 Big 12 Indoor Championships, knocking her out for the outdoor campaign that followed. She competed alone twice indoors in 2020 and once in 2021 before making her much-anticipated comeback on Saturday.

Welcome back, Sara ?? Former All-American @LimpSara organizes its first outdoor race in ?????????? ?????????? and dust off the 400m field with a 53.89. She is back ?? pic.twitter.com/M2wYqh6nMD Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

Chancellor Stephenson PR’d in the 400m with an impressive 46.68. Stephenson, who ran the quarter-mile stage on the All-American medley relay at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

A PR by any chance ??@chance_step 46.68 clocks in its 400m aperture a new college better. pic.twitter.com/6pU4rs6xZY Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

The hurdles saw stronger times from the Scarlet & Blacks. Maliek kendall , a two-time Big 12 finalist in the 60m hurdles, ran his first 110m hurdles race as a Red Raider in 14.09, a new career record. It was his best time since 14.19 for Texas Southern in 2017.

A better career for Kendall ??@theysayroger runs 14.09 in the 110H in its season opener a new PR. pic.twitter.com/vHYcQFwpL9 Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

Gabrielle McDonald cleared the way for the women’s hurdles, just missing a CS of a hundredth of a second. The former Big 12 champion in the 60m hurdles clocked 13.17. McDonald was followed by his teammate Demisha Roswell , who clocked 13.40 in what was also his Outdoor Tech debut.

Great start for McDonald’s ??@Torpedo_GoddessTech’s first outside appearance for Tech translates to a career-high 13.17 one-hundredth of a second. It is also the 11th best moment in the history of the school. pic.twitter.com/YAiwfx2GFk Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

The 4×400 relays closed the track events. The quartet of women from Kiara lester , Sara limp , Joanna archer and Guardian Jadsia timed 3: 38.99. Saturday marked Warden’s first meeting in a year after completing his indoor eligibility in 2020. The men, whose squad included Keion Sutton , Ashton O’Conner , Terrance Jones Jr. and Josiah macinnis , clocked 3: 11.63 for their victory. Jones Jr. was making his Texas Tech debut.

The men were stronger in the short relay. A Sutton quartet, Karayme Bartley , O’Conner and Justin hall clocked a 39.84 winner, making Tech the first 4×100 team to go under 40 seconds this season. The women’s 4×1 composed of By Jenne Egharevba , Give me gordon , Le-Taija Jackson and Simone watkins clocked a time of 47.00 to finish third.

Jequan hogan and Chinne Okoronkwo led Tech to a sweep in the triple jump. Hogan started his campaign with the second-best away treble of his career, scoring 52′-4.75 “(15.97m) for the win. He was followed by Okoronkwo, who later in the day scored 41 ‘ -10.5 “(12.76 m). ) For victory.

The pole vault was another event that resulted in a sweep for Tech. Chloe’s wall started the day by winning the women’s final. She climbed 13′-1.5 “(14.00 m). She was followed by a first year student. Sarah tackitt , who climbed the same height but was behind Wall in the misfire standings.

Wall wins on his return ??@chloewallxox clears 13′-1.5 “(14.00 m) to win her first outdoor pole vault competition since 2019. pic.twitter.com/RANnrA8ctQ Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 20, 2021

During the throws, Gabe Oladipo made his Tech debut in the discus. The Big 12 champion and All-American shot putter got his first glimpse of outdoor competition as a Red Raider and won the discus with a top throw of 174′-0 “(53.03m). Usual seasons , a returning All-American in the discus and also a Big 12 Champion in the shot put, had a top score of 179′-8 “(54.77m) to take second on the women’s side.

The beginnings of Gabe’s discus ??@ShowtimeGeee‘s 174’-0 “(53.03m) is enough for the dub in his Tech Discus debut. pic.twitter.com/Vtv0ZIveKM Texas Tech Athletics (@TexasTechTF) March 21, 2021

Next on the Red Raiders’ roster will be the Texas Relays, which takes place March 24-27 in Austin.