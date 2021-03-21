Best Dressed Women in Australia

Normal text size Larger text size Very large text size What makes someone well dressed? Is it their ability to mix top and bottom, effortlessly wearing Zara and Dior in the same outfit? Or a way of dressing that establishes a personal brand that others follow? Or, perhaps, its defying stereotypes to release an individuality that occupies this space where fashion and art collide? The truth is, it’s all of those things, and none of them. In some cases it is a certain I do not know what. But what the women on this list have in common is a style that can’t be separated from their personalities, and their personality shines through in every look they wear. The panel Pat Ingram – Sunday life editor-in-chief

Penny McCarthy – Sunday life fashion editor

Melissa Singer –The Sydney Morning Herald & Age national fashion editor

Eliza Iredale – Sunday life artistic director

Danielle Castano – Fashion and lifestyle photographer CLASSIC ELEGANCE

Carla Zampatti

Fashion designer Carla Zampatti has retained a lifelong allure of easy elegance.

Credit:Fairfax media The first time I met Carla, she was wearing a black jumpsuit with a deep v-neck, her iconic dark sunglasses, and I thought, Wow, Melissa says. Neither age nor the past 12 months have strained Carlas’ dedication to dressing, recounting Sunday life Last year, she hoped the women would come out of confinement in party glitter. She has created a 55 year legacy in tailoring that few can match. Chic and feminine, Carla has maintained a lifelong look of easy elegance, says Pat.

THE TRENDSETTER

Christine centenera Stylist / fashion designer Christine Centenera is attached to the modern uniform. Credit:Getty / Danielle Castano Few people show as much commitment to the modern uniform ideal as Christine, Vogue Australias fashion director and stylist to the stars. She is rarely seen on the streets of Paris, Milan or Bondi, where she recently moved from New York, without a perfectly cut but oversized blazer (usually from her brand, Wardrobe.NYC), and black pants or bike shorts. His next chapter? Chic maternity clothes (she was expecting her first child with actor Joel Edgerton). BEST BOHO

Heidi middleton Fashion designer Heidi Middleton shows that boho can be so much more than floral prints.

The co-founder (with Sarah-Jane Clarke) of Sass & Bide could have a new project, Art club, but it still projects the same luxurious, free-spirited vintage vibe that has made Heidi one of the most influential names in fashion for the past 25 years. Heidis’ innate style shows that boho can be so much more than floral skirts and fringed cardigans, Danielle says. While she borrows silhouettes and style notes from the traditional bohemian look, she keeps it modern with simple color palettes and more structured pieces. THE INDIVIDUALIST

Lee lin chin Tv personality Lee Lin Chin has always championed lesser-known designers Credit:Getty / Fairfax Media Breaking the mold of how a typical news reader should dress, Lee lin paved the way for women on television to experiment with bold colors and prints (she once wore a Beatles tie on air on SBS, where she read the weekend news for over 30 years) and championed lesser-known designers. Lee Lin, who has styled her hair throughout her career, was also a red carpet favorite, her 2016 Logies yellow suit among her most memorable.

THE MUSE

Adut Akech Bior Model Adut Akech Bior has conquered the fashion world. Credit:Getty / Chanel / Fairfax At just 21, Adut conquered the fashion world, marching for brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Givenchy. But where her personal style really shines is on her warts-and-all Instagram feed, where she mixes an off-duty casual style with the best of her red carpet looks. And while she may have stepped into the big time, the supermodel is still close to Australian designers, including Aje, Dion Lee and Alice McCall. QUEEN ACCESSORIES

Louise Olsen Designate Louise Olsen demonstrated how to make a statement with accessories. Credit:Fairfax media

Better known as half of the iconic label Dinosaur Drawings, Louise perfected her eye for vintage finds from a young age. But it’s her accessories that she’s best known for: a stack of brightly colored bracelets never seems awkward or overdone to Louise. She also studies the mix of textures when it comes to jewelry, pairing leather with silver or a pair of trendy earrings. Certainly a woman who believes that it is the cherry that makes the outfit. ROYALITY OF THE RED CARPET

Margot Robbie Actor Margot Robbie brings effortless style to all of her looks. Credit:Agencies The past few months, the Golden Globes have been a test of Hollywood’s ability to tell the difference between selflessness and elegance and Margot has nailed it in Chanel (she is one of the brand’s celebrity ambassadors) . But it wasn’t just the dress, taken from the brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection, but her effortless hairstyle and makeup that earned her a spot on the best dressed lists. In vacations, Margots the style is equally chic, mixing quality basics with trendy coats and heels. CORPORATE COOL

Tamsin Johnson Interior and fashion designer