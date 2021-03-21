Fashion
Best Dressed Women in Australia
What makes someone well dressed? Is it their ability to mix top and bottom, effortlessly wearing Zara and Dior in the same outfit? Or a way of dressing that establishes a personal brand that others follow? Or, perhaps, its defying stereotypes to release an individuality that occupies this space where fashion and art collide? The truth is, it’s all of those things, and none of them. In some cases it is a certain I do not know what. But what the women on this list have in common is a style that can’t be separated from their personalities, and their personality shines through in every look they wear.
The panel
Pat Ingram – Sunday life editor-in-chief
Penny McCarthy – Sunday life fashion editor
Melissa Singer –The Sydney Morning Herald & Age national fashion editor
Eliza Iredale – Sunday life artistic director
Danielle Castano – Fashion and lifestyle photographer
CLASSIC ELEGANCE
Carla Zampatti
Fashion designer
The first time I met Carla, she was wearing a black jumpsuit with a deep v-neck, her iconic dark sunglasses, and I thought, Wow, Melissa says. Neither age nor the past 12 months have strained Carlas’ dedication to dressing, recounting Sunday life Last year, she hoped the women would come out of confinement in party glitter. She has created a 55 year legacy in tailoring that few can match. Chic and feminine, Carla has maintained a lifelong look of easy elegance, says Pat.
THE TRENDSETTER
Christine centenera
Stylist / fashion designer
Few people show as much commitment to the modern uniform ideal as Christine, Vogue Australias fashion director and stylist to the stars. She is rarely seen on the streets of Paris, Milan or Bondi, where she recently moved from New York, without a perfectly cut but oversized blazer (usually from her brand, Wardrobe.NYC), and black pants or bike shorts. His next chapter? Chic maternity clothes (she was expecting her first child with actor Joel Edgerton).
BEST BOHO
Heidi middleton
Fashion designer
The co-founder (with Sarah-Jane Clarke) of Sass & Bide could have a new project, Art club, but it still projects the same luxurious, free-spirited vintage vibe that has made Heidi one of the most influential names in fashion for the past 25 years. Heidis’ innate style shows that boho can be so much more than floral skirts and fringed cardigans, Danielle says.
While she borrows silhouettes and style notes from the traditional bohemian look, she keeps it modern with simple color palettes and more structured pieces.
THE INDIVIDUALIST
Lee lin chin
Tv personality
Breaking the mold of how a typical news reader should dress, Lee lin paved the way for women on television to experiment with bold colors and prints (she once wore a Beatles tie on air on SBS, where she read the weekend news for over 30 years) and championed lesser-known designers.
Lee Lin, who has styled her hair throughout her career, was also a red carpet favorite, her 2016 Logies yellow suit among her most memorable.
THE MUSE
Adut Akech Bior
Model
At just 21, Adut conquered the fashion world, marching for brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent and Givenchy. But where her personal style really shines is on her warts-and-all Instagram feed, where she mixes an off-duty casual style with the best of her red carpet looks. And while she may have stepped into the big time, the supermodel is still close to Australian designers, including Aje, Dion Lee and Alice McCall.
QUEEN ACCESSORIES
Louise Olsen
Designate
Better known as half of the iconic label Dinosaur Drawings, Louise perfected her eye for vintage finds from a young age. But it’s her accessories that she’s best known for: a stack of brightly colored bracelets never seems awkward or overdone to Louise. She also studies the mix of textures when it comes to jewelry, pairing leather with silver or a pair of trendy earrings. Certainly a woman who believes that it is the cherry that makes the outfit.
ROYALITY OF THE RED CARPET
Margot Robbie
Actor
The past few months, the Golden Globes have been a test of Hollywood’s ability to tell the difference between selflessness and elegance and Margot has nailed it in Chanel (she is one of the brand’s celebrity ambassadors) . But it wasn’t just the dress, taken from the brand’s Spring / Summer 2021 collection, but her effortless hairstyle and makeup that earned her a spot on the best dressed lists. In vacations, Margots the style is equally chic, mixing quality basics with trendy coats and heels.
CORPORATE COOL
Tamsin Johnson
Interior and fashion designer
The pandemic and working from home may have challenged the costume’s very survival, but Tamsin, along with her husband Patrick, is making a strong case to get back to sewing. With a background in interiors, Tamsin has turned wearing a suit into an art as simple as a well-styled living room: welcoming yet comfortable, crisp in the right places with softness where it counts as we all wish we had. watched our best day in the office.
CHIC LEISURE
Pip Edwards, Claire Tregoning
Fashion designers
Athleisure powers are more than walking billboards for their own brand; more than five years since launch EP Nationn, Pip and Claire have shown that luxury sportswear is more than fancy leggings and bomber jackets. Known for their high-tension graphic prints that challenge the well-established sportswear narrative, the duo have become a real-time masterclass by mixing streetwear with high-end pieces from brands such as Michael Lo Sordo and Balenciaga.
AGEL-FREE STYLE
Penelope seidler
Architect
It’s not about the extravagance of the Penelopes style outfit, but an eye for design and small touches of refined elegance that make her an icon for women of all ages. A simple swipe of lipstick or a necklace in the same tone as her airy shirt dresses instantly elevates her look. Like a well-designed building, Penelope favors rooms that stand the test of time and isn’t afraid to experiment with bold primary colors.
HALL OF FAME
Wendy Whiteley, art figurine: killer turbans and daring accessories.
Jenny kee, designer: Brilliant color and eclectic style.
Cate Blanchett, actor: red carpet chameleon.
Nicole kidman, actor: designer dresses to die for.
Lara worthington, model: sophisticated and effortless.
Michelle jank, stylist / creative director: spirited and visionary.
Maggie Tabberer, ex-model: original fashion influencer from Australia.
This article appears in Sunday life magazine in the Sun-Herald and the Sunday age on sale March 21. To learn more about Sunday Life, visit The Sydney Morning Herald and Age.
Get a little more out of life
Start your week with practical tips and expert advice to help you get the most out of your personal health, relationships, fitness, and diet. Subscribe to our Live Well newsletter sent every Monday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]