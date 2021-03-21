Team Wellington survives return from Auckland to win National League final

Team Wellington signed their time in the National Men’s Football League on Sunday in style, beating Auckland City 4-2 at North Harbor Stadium to claim their third title in five years.

Attacking midfielder Andy Bevin won the Steve Sumner trophy as player of the match after opening the scoring in the 15th minute and then sealing the victory in the 69th.

Right winger Jack-Henry Sinclair was the other key figure in the Capital squad, marching up that flank at will and starting and ending an exquisite attacking move that involved all of their top five and placed them 2-0. after half an hour. .

The Wellington team are celebrating their third national football championship title in five years.

His rear wheel slipped over the line and left City having to dig deep in order to end the current era of the National League now over and dusted after 17 summer seasons on a high.

They were missing All White Logan Rogerson, who would have had a day on the pitch making the most of the space behind the Wellingtons wingers, but was not in the country, having left for Europe and the professional football on Tuesday, two days after the decision maker’s initial date, which was pushed back a week due to the recent Covid-19 lockdown.

In his absence, it was incumbent on club legend Emiliano Tade to step up, in what was only his third game after a calf injury that kept him sidelined for most of the season, but he did it, first by winning and converting a penalty. , then passing a pass through a busy defense to set up Dylan Manickum.

Bevin had the Wellington team in the lead by following when City goalkeeper Cam Brown saved a Hamish Watson penalty attempt after Sinclair was fouled on one of his many points in the surface.

Emiliano Tade was influential for Auckland City in the ISPS Handa Mens Premiership Final.

But his hard work and the hard work of his fellow attackers, who were on the same page as the opening whistle, were canceled at half-time, and it was indeed a blank slate for them. two teams when the second spell started.

Tade had the chance to give City the lead for the first time eight minutes, but sent his shot straight at Wellington goalkeeper Zac Jones, and it was almost immediately after that that Ollie Whyte restored his team’s lead, thundering home a shot from the edge of the box after being put together by Watson.

City were still in the game at the time, but once Bevin came home to a corner with 20 minutes left they found themselves with a mountain to climb, and although they won a second penalty in added time, Tade hit him across the crossbar. then gave a free kick as he continued.

The Wellingtons triumph means they end their 17-year run in domestic football with three titles to their name, this one alongside those of 2016 and 2017, where they also beat City in the decider.

Team Wellington celebrates Andy Bevins' first goal in the ISPS Handa Mens Premiership Final.

Although City have not been able to sign with a title, they will continue to live in the Northern League, having joined forces with their sister club, Central United, but that was the end of the road for the Wellington team, at least in national football. , and their players will now disperse to a number of clubs, mainly in the Central League.

The new winter and club-based national league system introduced by New Zealand football last December has three regional leagues, the third being the Southern League, fueling a 10-team National League championship that will run from October to December and will consist of one round. -robin before reaching a final.

ISPS Handa Mens Premiership Final

Wellington Team 4 (Andy Bevin 15, 69, Jack-Henry Sinclair 31, Ollie Whyte 55) Auckland City 2 (Emiliano Tade 35 pen, Dylan Manickum 42). HT: 2-2