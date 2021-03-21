19th GIRLS ‘DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIP: Banshees’ 3rd in a row arrives dominantly





Bethlehem entered the 19th District championship on Saturday, missing its playmaker through injury, and facing the prospect of facing fierce Bardstown press, having previously lost to the Tigers in the regular season. But instead of a third straight game thriller between the rivals, the Banshees delivered an all-around dominant performance, blasting the Tigers 58-39 to advance to Bethlehem’s third consecutive District Championship. Behind Xavi Smalley’s triple-double and an MVP outing for Miss Basketball finalist Ella Thompson, Bethlehem didn’t miss a beat despite the absence of main point guard Amelia Hodges, who injured her neck in the half. district final Thursday. At the back of the Banshees’ packed area defense, Smalley, a sophomore, cleaned up. She tallied 11 points, 20 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots – and tweaked many more – and even threw five steals to boot. Bethlehem’s defense didn’t allow Bardstown to breathe the entire game, holding the Tigers to an anemic 12-for-61 (19.7%) from the field, including 4 of 22 on three points. Smalley also scored the Banshees’ dominant effort on the glass, a 43-20 advantage. With Hodges unavailable, Thompson – a powerful striker by trade – showed her versatility by taking on leadership duties for extended periods of time, helping the Banshees see over the notorious Tiger Press, and preventing Bardstown from transforming the defense in attack at the other end. The game started slowly for both teams, as they were tied 6-6 midway through the first quarter. The Tigers went 11-6 at the end of Game 1, with MaTija Yocum feeding Jaileyah Cotton for a bucket, then Cotton found Addison Riley for a three. Bardstown (19-6) was still leading 13-10 after a steal and a layup from Yocum just over a minute into the second, and it was then that Bethlehem (22-4) took over the Game. Smalley scored four points and Thompson hit a three, triggering what ultimately became an 11-0 run, capped by jumpers Kasey Spalding and Carlie Thurmond. The Tigers woke up from a nearly six-minute scoreless funk when Yocum fed Riley 15 feet a minute before halftime, but the Banshees continued to charge, with Spalding’s long two points two seconds away. of the end, making it 26-18. Bethlehem was not yet finished, either, opening the second half with a 9-0 run in the first four minutes, with Thompson’s three-point play and a free throw from Thurmond extending the lead to 35-18. With Smalley and Emma Filiatreau patrolling the interior and the Banshees playing peerless team defense, Bardstown never seriously threatened again. A free throw from Cotton with 2:23 left in third time reduced the Banshees’ lead to 13 at 36-23, but an 8-0 run from Bethlehem in response effectively slammed the door on any comeback the Tigers hoped for. might have. Cotton’s 11 points and six rebounds led Bardstown. Thurmond had 13 points, three assists and two steals, while Thompson had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Filiatreau had nine points, six boards and two blocked shots. Both teams will qualify for next week’s 5th regional tournament, also hosted by Nelson County. The draws took place on Sunday morning – go to kystandard.com for results. Bethlehem is looking to make it to the region’s final for a third straight season after winning it all two years ago. Bardstown last visited the region’s Championship game in 2018.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos