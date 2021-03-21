I will soon be finishing a university fashion project in Lahore: Mehmood Bhatti

LAHORE: World-famous Pakistani clothing designer Mehmood Bhatti has said he will soon complete his plan to establish a fashion university in Lahore.

In a special interview with the reporter, he said here on Saturday that overseas Pakistanis and the younger generation are real assets for the country which should give the country a positive image in the world. He said the future of Pakistanis was very bright, although Prime Minister Imran Khan alone could not bring about a complete change in the country and he needed a team for this purpose.

He said that stealing fashion designs was the most reprehensible act and that every Pakistani should play their part in this regard. He said he was the first person to start the fashion industry in Pakistan and established a fashion school in Lahore and now will complete his project of establishing a fashion university in the city.

He said his services to the fashion industry had been recognized around the world; Pakistan awarded him Sitara-e-Imtiaz in addition to various awards from at least 10 countries around the world. He said he has his offices in 80 countries and wherever he goes he is recognized as a Pakistani which was an honor for him.

Mehmood Bhatti said he has a son and a daughter, who are considered the best role models in the world. He said that the mother of his children was American, but that her son and daughter recognize themselves as Pakistani and have played their part in making their country famous in the Committee of Nations.

The famous fashion designer said that a lot has changed in Pakistan now and the young generation in the country loves all new fashion models. He said the hospitality industry is getting strong in Pakistan, which bodes well for the country’s fashion industry as well as its economy. He said recently that he has lectured at various Pakistani universities and also conducts philanthropic work in the country.

He said he had built new rooms at Fountain House, along with his ex-wife, who was of American nationality. He sponsored various student studies at the University of Punjab and made financial arrangements for the mass marriage of 100 couples in the northern regions about three years ago.

He said he started his life from scratch and established himself as one of the best fashion designers in the world. He said that when he went to France for the first time, he acted like a scavenger. He said he was not a person who would forget his past or be ashamed of his past when he was broke.

Mehmood Bhatti said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a serious gentleman, who had no thirst for wealth. He said he had known Imran Khan for 40 years and as Prime Minister of Pakistan he was struggling to lift the country out of poverty. However, he added, he (PM) needed a good team to make Pakistan stand up in the world. He said he also knew Nawaz Sharif and that Benazir Bhutto was the politician who first brought him to Pakistan.

He said at least two Pakistani lakh lived in France and that it was not good that Pakistan had not appointed any ambassador to that country in the past nine months. He said the artists and singers are true ambassadors of Pakistan in foreign countries. He said that Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan presented a gentle image of Pakistans around the world, and that at least one road should bear his name in his town of Faisalabad.