Why Jane Ashers 80s Guide To Fancy Dress Feels So Relevant Right Now

The heart wants what it wants; surely the only way to explain the hobbies and quirky characters that have captured the popular imagination over the past 12 months. There was Banana Bread, the HouseParty app, and Joe Exotic (lockdown: early years). There was leaven, Joe Wicks, and for those who absolutely did not want to face reality, the Nintendo game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. New Yorkers and aspiring New Yorkers have united to pass out in front of Fran Lebowitz and his recent Netflix show, Pretend it’s a city. The French have fallen in love with Kapital !, a board game about class warfare. And then, for about a week last month, people all over the world got together to be obsessed with a 1983 book, Jane Ashers costume, which promises more than 100 costumes for children and adults and how to make them. Photos from the post of an older man dressed as a butterfly, with red leggings, cardboard wings and dark sunglasses with metal antennae; a red-haired man, dressed in carrot, dancing with a woman dressed in a red and white tent costume; four people, adults, children, covered in 12 meters of painted bubble wrap, posing as the Loch Ness monster has gone viral on Twitter.

Jane Ashers’ recent internet success grew out of another pandemic trend; a daily stroll around the block trying to get rid of boredom and resentment. It was early February and poet Alina Pleskova was taking one of her sanity walks in her West Philadelphia neighborhood, where there is, as in many community-minded areas, a porch culture, like the Pleskova said, leaving books, clothes, and other unwanted but well-groomed items on hoops for passers-by to slip on. I will often pick up things mostly books or knick-knacks, what my mom would call garbage, but I don’t see it that way, she says. It was the cover of Ashers’ book that caught his eye; three children dressed as potted flowers, with crepe paper petals around their faces, alongside two others dressed as insects, a ladybug and a caterpillar. It was definitely more exciting than the rice cooker I had found the week before, she said.

The pandemic heart thirsts for the cunning and the whimsical, writes Lou Stoppard of Jane Asher’s revival.

She immediately felt an emotional attachment. My grandfather was a master tailor for the Bolshoi Ballet in Moscow. I grew up near his sewing machine, watching him. I haven’t inherited any of his skills, I can sew a button, that’s about it, but the way your 40s gives you kind of a suction on what skills you are going to acquire, I will love it. brought her home and thought, maybe I’ll try this.

The pandemic heart thirsts for the cunning, the whimsical and, faced with a toxic mixture of monotony and upheaval, the twisted comic, the bizarre, the camp; anything somewhere between mild relief and mania. The Ashers book ticks those boxes, also talking about the passion for learning and crafts that abounded through your forties see crochet, knitting, baking. Costumes make extensive use of the objects that currently litter our homes; cardboard boxes, toilet paper rolls, cereal boxes, pasta. It’s, as Pleskova puts it, delightfully antithetical to Pinterest’s fancy DIY culture and mom’s blogging, where everything is so perfect and professional. It also offers a reminder of the celebrations to come, of being sweaty in a crowded room while wearing something outrageously fun.

Pleskova posted a few photos from the book on Twitter: a couple dressed in giant costumes, made from brown cardboard; he the jacket, she the pants; a man-sandwich enclosed between two large squares of cardboard, decorated to look like sliced ​​white bread; a woman dressed like fireworks, with a stream of orange and red corded muslin protruding from a headband. When the edible hits, Pleskova captioned the latter. I never want to look at another book in my life again, she added.

The tweet quickly spread 21.5k retweets, 173.5k likes. Some responded with pictures of their youngest in Jane Asher costumes made by their parents; blurry snapshots of children in glasses awkwardly posing as potted plants or Christmas trees. (The book was reprinted five times a year after its initial publication in the 1980s.) Others have started to spot familiar faces among the costume designs. Is it Martin Shaw? asked someone from Sandwich Man (yes). Another identified Joanna Lumley as a Knickerbocker Glory, wrapped in layers of colorful toilet paper. Elsewhere, a mini Emilia Fox, then about eight or nine, appears as a turtle with a corrugated shell. Some Twitter users have drawn attention to another of Ashers’ bestselling posts, Jane Ashers Party Cakes, which gives tips on building kitchen sink-shaped cakes or a plate of spaghetti, from which when I was a child my mother jotted down instructions at our local library.

It made me miss costume parties; I would love to have a social meeting, Pleskova says of her acquisition. I hope we have a moment of blatant frantic joy and fun. Such a notion has a precedent: after periods of war, conflicts or pandemics in the past, there has always been a movement; the roaring twenties, the disco in the seventies, she adds. Hope we have a version of it. I am ready to wear it outfits, really ridiculous outfits.

Jane Asher herself, quarantined in the UK with her family, heard about her newfound fame on Twitter from her stepdaughter and from staff at the National Autistic Society, of which she is president. It’s a very happy thing to go viral, she says happily. Asher began her career as an actress, and her inspiration for the book came, in part, from her time wearing theatrical costumes to make things look, on the outside. The book came into being when its publisher wanted to follow up on his guide to bestselling cakes. It was, she said, a lot of work to come up with so many very, very silly costumes. Her celebrity model friends and colleagues from her acting days were big sports. She doesn’t have a favorite look, she says, but she is particularly proud of one technique: the whole process of using toilet paper was quite a discovery.

Asher may rationalize the current appeal of books, in part due to a contemporary reader’s growing ecological awareness, the book is strangely on the pulse with a political message of recycling, reuse, and saving. And in part thanks to the rose-tinted glasses. For the young people who tweet about it today, it’s so far back. When I was that age, it was like stumbling across something from the 1920s, she says. They probably think life was so wonderful, she laughs. Right now, I think anything that gives that feeling of coming together with friends, of silliness, of joy is extremely appealing.

I hope we have a moment of blatant unbridled joy and fun, says Alina Pleskova, who stumbled upon the book, of Life After Covid. © Charlotte Wales

In the book’s introduction, Asher writes about the history of costume parties and how they intersected with the efforts for freedom and relief. One of the attractions seems to have been the change of character and the loosening of mores that was possible once a disguise was assumed, she writes of the European masked balls of the 17th.e century. The most recent infamous fancy dress parties include the Chelsea Arts Club Ball, held annually since the clubs were founded in 1891 and inspired by the surreal fancy dress parties that some artists began hosting in their studios in the 1880s; and the 1972 Rothschild Surrealist Ball, in the presence of Salvador Dal and Audrey Hepburn (in a hat resembling a birdcage). Will similar jinks and hedonism be coming? Even Asher, the dean party is reluctant. Are we going to indulge? I do not know. she says. There was so much sadness. But I hope better times will come.

In 1983, one of the Ashers costume models was looking to the future. The Future (on page 39, between Punk and Knickerbocker Glory), requires silver foil, plastic beakers, bubble wrap, and lots of yarn to create a look that nods to robotics, to space. There is no doubt that home microcomputers will be programmed to do almost anything we want, she wrote. If she made such a costume now, what would she do? If I was feeling down, I think I could design a costume made entirely from Amazon cardboard boxes, she says. More optimistic, a hand-knitted onesie made from the wool of an ultra-durable flock of sheep, perhaps. Imagine, she says, all non-recyclable or non-compostable materials having been banned in the middle of the 21st century.

More from British Vogue: